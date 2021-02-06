I’m hoping that by the time you read this, the first of two eggs laid by the new female bald eagle at Berry College will have hatched. I’m still not sure, even as popular as those eagles are, that people in Rome understand the incredible first hand view of nature in action we have had had since the fall of 2012.
As far as anyone knows, and no one knows for sure, this may be the first clutch of eggs for this female. Renee Carleton at Berry College hinted that she may be a newbie at motherhood after observing some of the ways she was acting in the nest prior to laying the eggs.
I will confess to you that I don’t watch the Berry eagle cam nearly as closely as I did back in January and February of 2013. I will say that the few times I have tapped into the camera I have been surprised at how frequently the birds have been off the eggs.
Now, up until this week, it has not been nearly as cold or wet as it has been the past two winters, but incubating those eggs for approximately 35 days is critical to their hatch.
After observing an incident involving a juvenile intruder at the nest in January, I became worried because it appeared to me that one of the eggs was almost knocked out of the nest during the brief combat.
Several hours later both of the eggs were back in place and all seemed to be well.
Only time will tell.
Thousands of folks have been rooting for a pair of successful hatches this year since the eagles were not successful in adding to the apparently growing population the past two years.
In 2018, both eggs hatched but neither chick survived a week. One fell out of the nest, and the other just succumbed to who knows what.
Last year, neither egg hatched. I am not an ornithologist, just a learned observer, and one of my guesses is that the original female’s talon had gotten so badly disjointed that she just couldn’t maneuver around in the nest and roll the eggs appropriately. Let me stress again, that’s just a guess.
At any rate, we’re all hoping for the best.
It is difficult to know exactly how many bald eagle nests there are in Floyd County at this time. I am aware of at least six in Floyd County; six in Cherokee County, Alabama, around Weiss Lake; two in Bartow County; one in Murray County; and one in Walker County.
I am led to believe there may be at least two others in Floyd County, though I have not seen them yet myself.
Probably the best place to see an eagle, since the Berry campus is closed, is to hang out around Lake Conasauga in Garden Lakes.
For whatever reason, there is a virtual buffet of coots that spend the winter at the lake and coots are a favorite food item for the eagles.
Some of my eagle photographer friends with more time to just hang out than I do have reported seeing a number of eagles throughout the winter months at the big lake.
These folks are confident that many of the eagles they see are strangers to the area, and not the pair of eagles that nest behind the Cage Center at Berry. It is easy to distinguish a juvenile, or sub-adult eagle, by their coloring. But if they are just other bald eagles passing through, those photographers have extremely expensive lenses and are able to distinguish feather markings much better than I can.
Aside from bald eagles, nature has made a great comeback as judged by increased sightings of other species.
One of the most popular in recent years has been the American White Pelican. For some reason, and no one is quite sure why, Weiss Lake got onto the migration path of a massive cohort of pelicans about six or seven years ago.
The American White Pelican is a freshwater species and the wildlife biologists I’ve spoken with believe they migrate this way from the Upper Great Plains and central Canadian provinces.
Pelicans by the hundreds have found a shad feast at Weiss Lake and they seem to move from cove to cove until they’ve just about cleaned out the food supply.
Their coloring — particularly when in flight, with large black feathers on their underwings — make them a favorite of photographers who find the right cove on the right day.
Sandhill cranes also like to spend a lot of time along the lowlands adjacent to the rivers in our area at this time of year. Most people hear the guttural noise made by the sandhills in flight before they see them. The cranes are large wading birds that fly high in the sky and can be difficult to see until they descend on a soybean, or corn, or even cotton, field. I think there must be some proteins in the remnant stalks after harvest that attract the bids.
Another species that seems to have made a comeback in our area, though far less frequently seen, is the river otter.
These are really elusive critters that are fun to try to photograph. I’ve seen them at Victory Lake on the Berry campus, the lakes in Garden Lakes, and a couple of times in the Oostanaula River, usually up behind State Mutual Stadium.
As the weather starts to get a little better, get and out and enjoy.