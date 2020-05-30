Romans will have an opportunity one week from today to meander through one of Rome’s hidden gems, the GE Trails at Garrard Park. National Trails Day, always celebrated the first Saturday in June, will be officially observed for the first time locally thanks to the trails advocacy group TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development.
The first National Trails Day hike comes on the heels of a highly successful First Day Hike, held Jan. 1 at the Floyd County Lock & Dam Park. About 120 people, a lot of them actually from out of town, showed up at Lock & Dam on a spectacular winter morning to bring in the New Year with a healthy hike of a little more than a mile.
For many of those who participated in that event, it was the first time they had been on the primary trail that loops around the park. I suspect, if the weather cooperates, this could well be the first time a lot of folks have been out to the GE Trails at Garrard Park as well.
In addition to the Heritage Riverways Trail network, which spokes out from the Ellen Axson Wilson statue at the Town Green, Rome is blessed — and I mean blessed — to have what I’ve always dubbed urban wilderness trails. The loop trail at Jackson Hill near the city civic center has been around for decades, but I would imagine just a small handful of Romans have walked around it.
The trail at Lock & Dam Park is very similar. It’s a little bit off the beaten path, south of Rome on the Coosa River, but the scenery is spectacular. The trail meanders around the park itself and crosses over onto adjacent land controlled by the Department of Natural Resources. The park staff takes care of its upkeep, which is not a real big deal because, quite frankly, it doesn’t get an awful lot of use.
We certainly don’t want to forget the urban wilderness walks in Marshall Forest off Horseleg Creek Road. I just did the hike up the side of the mountain and loop at the top for the very first time a couple of weeks ago. The Braille Trail at Marshall Forest is almost legendary.
Then there are the GE Trails, located on a wooded parcel next to the old GE plant on Redmond Circle. The land was donated to the city about five years ago, a deal that was probably close to 15 years in the making.
The TRED group was formed close to a decade ago to raise funds for a local match of a state transportation grant for a trail that would run from the East Twelfth Street end of the Oostanaula River, up the river, across Little Dry Creek and then on to U.S. 27 at the post office. The County Commission didn’t feel like it was a major issue at the time and funds were tight. Remember, at that time we were just a couple of years into the Great Recession.
TRED organized and raised more than enough money for the match in a hurry — and we’re still waiting for construction of that trail to start. That is largely related to Norfolk Southern not being in any kind of hurry to authorize an easement underneath the trestle that crosses the river at Ridge Ferry Park.
Never mind that an easement had been granted on the other side of the river for years and there has NEVER been an incident with debris coming off a train and plopping down on someone’s head while they were on a walk or riding their bike.
Long story short, the railroad has given the county a green light and the county is now waiting on DOT to release the funds that were earmarked for that project years and years ago. That’s anticipated to happen this winter.
So back to National Trails Day.
It’s an event that is sponsored nationally by the American Hiking Society. A lot of organizations around the country are going to try to do some sort of virtual event this year as a result of the COVID-10 crisis.
Kudos to TRED for agreeing to offer a live hike and pledging to make sure that social distancing is the order of the day. People are encouraged to wear masks if they feel so inclined. Bring your dog on a leash. The trail is easy to walk and pretty wide in most places.
After the walk around the 1.2 mile Bob and Peggy Moore Trail, people will have a chance to walk some of the half dozen trails that were designed primarily for mountain bikes. They range from 0.4 to 1.2 miles and have a lot of fun man-made obstacles. But, again, they’re easy walks. Listen for riders though, since those trails are what are referred to as single-track trails.
People have shown over the course of the past three months that they want to be outside.
The Heritage Riverways Trail system along the rivers has attracted a lot of people during the morning hours and at lunch, when it hasn’t been raining.
There is no fee for the hike, though anyone making any kind of donation to TRED — $1, $5, whatever — will get a ticket for what I hear are going to be some pretty nice door prizes