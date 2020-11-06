When you are brought into this world you are given a name by your parents. In later years you may get tagged with a nickname. I was called Burt, after my middle name. I was in school before I found out that my first name was Lonie. Spelled with one N.
I started to school at West Rome Elm Street. The teacher would call other kids to answer questions. I often wondered as I sat there why she didn’t call on me. One day she told me to wait after school. She put me in her car and we headed for my house. She sat on the porch and talked to my mother.
Kids back then didn’t butt in on any conversation between the older folks. I sat across the porch from them. I could hear them and could make out what they were talking about. She was telling my mother that I was hard of hearing.
My mother looked at me and said, “Burt, come here.” I went over to where they were. That was when my teacher found out that I was called Burt. The next day in school when she called me, it was Lonie Burt. I finally accepted Lonie and dropped Burt down to a middle initial.
That was one of the good names that I was called. There were some names that I can not put on paper. If you are a policeman or intend to be one, you might as well get ready, for they will call you all kind of names. When I went on the police department I was called names that I had no idea existed.
One time I was working a bad wreck at Maple and East 12th Street. It was one of those days when the thermometer had reached 100 degrees. After getting the information and clearing the road, I was standing at the back of the patrol car finishing the wreck report.
Two girls came by, they stopped and one of them said something. Not hearing, I said, “Beg your pardon.” One laughed and said, “Do you know what policemen are made of?” I shook my head no. Then they laughed and one of them said, “Copper, dirty old copper.” They giggled a little and then went on down the street.
I had asked for that one. I should have kept on working my wreck report. I vowed that I would be ready the next time.
Then there was the time a crowd had gathered at the corner of a street. We were sent to move them on because the people who lived on the street were complaining about the language. We moved in and began to disperse the crowd when someone yelled “Pigs!” I had never been called a pig before, so I tried to find out who had said it. Picking out the one who looked guilty, I said, “Come here, I want to talk to you.” I laughed as he ran around the corner of Maple Street.
Later, someone came up that pig stood for Pride, Integrity and Guts.
There was a call that I remember answering where a drunk would take his wife’s paycheck and spend it for booze. He sat in a chair, some 250 pounds of him, drinking beer. Two small kids were eating a few saltine crackers from a box. There was no food in the refrigerator or anywhere in the house. The older daughter had gone to stay with kinfolks because of him. I tried to get him outside but he had it pulled on him before. He stayed in the house, knowing that as long as he didn’t do anything we could not touch him.
I looked at the cowed-down woman and two kids and my blood pressure went to the boiling point. I went out to the car and called headquarters. I asked that they check the jail to see if they had a warrant for him. In just a few minutes dispatch informed me that the sheriff’s car was en route, they had an outstanding warrant for him. I have never been much of a dancer but I know that, with a smile on my face, I must have danced all the way back to the house.
With him on his way to jail, I talked to the lady and we called Family Services and got her some help.
She had a job, so everything worked out all right. I soon forgot about it. One day I went to eat with my sergeant at a restaurant. Someone hugged me from behind, saying, “I wanted to see you again to thank you, my Blue Angel.” I turned around and it was the lady whom I had helped.
She said her oldest daughter was in college and the other two were doing good in school. As we were getting into the car to leave, my sergeant said, “I have heard you called everything now. I can’t believe you are a Blue Angel.” I laughed and said, “Be quiet. Don’t let anyone else hear about this.” Of course, as you can guess, it got all over the department that I was an angel. At least it was good, not a bad thing I was called.
Then came the day I retired — no more name-calling. Wrong. For just after a short time I published a book, “Memories of an Old Geezer.” Then someone called me an old codger. Those aren’t bad names, for I will admit that I am an old codger. I have also been call an old grump. I don’t believe if you look at this face you will call me an old grump. Old, yes. Grump, never.
But it really doesn’t matter what you call me if you call when the food is on the table.