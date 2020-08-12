I spend much time here, gratefully taking in my serene surroundings each day. My patio in the pines is a living reminder of how many gifts we receive from our planet.
For me, my patio has given me so much peace and some purpose as I wait out the virus in our summer paradise. How does a patio fit into the picturesque surrounding of a forest? Normally, it would not, but for me, it has been in the creation of my utopia that has helped me in the search for calm amidst the storm.
Our summer home is situated alongside of a mammoth workshop and a large chicken coop in which we back our fifth wheel into a gravel spot, created just for us. In Idaho, shops are essential and are usually built first. They are often larger than the homes that are built later. These structures are a necessary part of living in paradise here; needed to house and protect the equipment utilized to live in their harsh winters. My emerald view out every window is of old growth conifers.
My western relatives live on 11 acres, so forest is the order of the day. Several types of pines and firs abound. Lodgepole, Tamarack, and Ponderosa pines litter the landscape and loom above my spot.
The Lodgepole extends barren, blackened, and bony fingers of branches, seemingly devoid of life, to provide me with shade. Each branch is covered in a smattering of puffy lichen. The Tamarack pine loses all its needles in the winter and is often mistaken for dead and quickly becomes victim of the saw. These gentle giants have covered the ground with their soft, long, and short needles, in which I have placed a patio mat, two chairs and a round table. In the center of my little table I have added a plant that I brought from home. The silence and solitude gently wrap me in its arms daily as I contemplate my blessings and pray every day.
I am fortunate to watch a relentless chickadee feed his family in a birdhouse lodged alongside of a Douglas fir. Despite my ugly but necessary clothesline right beside it, he brings grubs to his family from dawn until dusk. I watch him from my RV window and have learned the sound of his calls. He has much to teach me; with perseverance and persistence, he grows his family. I record this gift in my journal, so I would not forget his powerful message.
In the mornings, near the ground, a smaller type of bumblebee than the ones found in the South ravage the creamy blossoms on the native shrubbery. They are so busy with frenzied hunger. The sweet morning air vibrates with their visits. As the day approaches its slumber, a few more insects arrive, mostly noiseless gnats. They create an amazing canvas of light and movement.
Like before, the landscape becomes still and quiet again. The kind of non-sound that one finds eerie; silence that catches your breath when it suddenly dawns on you what it is that you are not hearing.
Branches not noticed in the morning sunlight come alive in glittering colors of silver and white with the eventide, shadows appearing magically before my eyes. So quiet that I can hear my ears ringing. The early evenings also bring wild turkeys scavenging birdseed left behind from messy chipmunks and squirrels. I was fortunate enough to see some poults and chicks (baby turkeys) as they hurriedly crossed the road near my oasis. I am told that it is a rare sight to see, as coyotes usually eat them before they ever become a jake or a jenny (young male and female turkeys).
Today, I had a very unexpected visitor to my living courtyard. A miniature pet horse, Sapphira, who lives at a neighbor’s place, came ambling down the road as if this were something she did every day. Apparently, her human family left the main gate open just enough for her inquisitive spirit to figure out that she could get through it. Another neighbor happening by deftly made a bridle and placed it over her neck. Sapphira eagerly followed her lead and headed home.
I look forward to my regular time in the pines, the hearing and feel of the living silence and the peace afforded me each time I sit down. I am mesmerized by the beauty and peace that surrounds me and am so grateful that God has blessed me with a beautiful patio in the pines.