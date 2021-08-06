I haven’t gotten many awards in my life. Once, I came in first place in the 50 yard dash when I was in the sixth grade. Bringing home that blue ribbon was pretty neat when you’re 12 and not really good at anything athletic. I was a fast runner, though.
When I was in college, I did win Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for plays I was in, but my biggest thrill came from my Short Story professor, Dr. Pettigrew. Our final was to write a short story. I did and handed it in with trepidation. I didn’t think it was all that good.
Dr. Pettigrew instructed the class to make sure and bring in copies of the story in case he called on one of us to read our story. Back in those days, no one had a computer to print off copies. I neatly typed Dr. Pettigrew’s copy, but mine was just a quick scribbling of the story. The scribbling was a disaster because he called on me to read it!
I was shocked. I had stuffed my “copy” in my coat pocket as an aside in case he actually called on me. It was a failing offense if I didn’t have a copy. I slowly went up to the podium and tried my best to smooth out the pages. The thing is, the pages were almost illegible. I muddled my way through and by the time I finished, my face was beet red and I was sweating.
Dr. Pettigrew cleared his throat and looked down at me over his small rimless glasses perched on his nose. “Miss Emert,” he began. “You will be a writer someday. I’m sure of it. But I would advise you to learn to follow directions. Excellent copy of the story I had. Now, sit down.”
The thing is, he said some magic words. He told me I would be a writer. That’s all I heard. He had to tell me to sit down … twice and followed with “Follow directions, Miss Emert.” And the class laughed. I have never forgotten him.
I had plans to be a star on Broadway, but I went into education instead and built a career around helping people learn. It was a most rewarding profession, but I never received an award for my efforts. That was perfectly OK. I wasn’t looking for awards. I was looking to have successful students. My last 20+ years in education were spent with Adult Education students and many went on to have their own businesses, graduate college, and have successful lives.
And I did become a writer. Dr. Pettigrew passed away several years ago and I’m not sure he ever knew his prophetic words came true. Oh, I’m certainly not rich or famous by it, but I have the privilege to write every week for two papers. In reality, I’ve had a column in newspapers for over 25 years.
My good friend, the late Wayne Minshew, who was a sports writer for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, encouraged me to get back into writing in the early 2000s. It had been a while, but I talked to Mitch Talley, who was then the editor of the Calhoun Times, and asked if I could write a column. He let me do it and I’ve been writing ever since, except for a small break in the mid 2000s.
In 2006, a friend of mine called one afternoon to congratulate me. I thought she was congratulating me about an accomplishment of one of our students in Adult Education. “No,” she said. “I just read this on the front page of the paper. You won first place in a Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper writing contest. The Otis A. Brumby Trophy.”
“Wait! What??” I knew absolutely nothing about this. I was stunned. It seems that Mitch had nominated me for a column I wrote about the most precious person who came into my life when I was a teenager. Her name was Marie and she was from way back in the Smoky Mountains. She was 15 when she married my uncle, who was many years older. She was backward, shy, and didn’t speak or engage other people.
Somehow, my sister got through to her. A little later I did, too. She adored us and we adored her. She came from a horrific homelife and found a way out with our family. My ending read: “What she really did was run toward life and I like to think she found happiness.”
Winning that award was as thrilling to me as winning a Pulitzer! Because of Marie, I had a story worth telling, and she had my heartfelt thanks.