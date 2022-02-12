It was the summer of 2013. On an excursion from Barcelona, our study abroad class spent a long weekend in Venice. Our hostel was on the island of Lido, where our instructor had found excellent rates. Lido is beautiful in itself and a lovely 15 minute taxi boat ride from the main isle of Venice.
Many aren’t aware of the small islands around the mainland. I spent an entire day exploring three of them. Burano, the lacemaking isle; Murano, where Venetian glass is made; and Torcello, the smallest, which is called “the original Venice.”
In Murano we watched as men with strong arms lifted long iron rods and moved fireballs of molten glass blobs to fashioning tables. It was a unique experience to get to witness the ancient art of Venetian glass being formed.
Burano is a wonderland. Water-colored painted buildings line the streets of the island. Hues of sky blue, rose pinks, dusty yellows, lavenders and soft reds set Burano apart. I was told it had been done this way centuries before so that sailors could easily spot home.
Happenstance found us that day, as the island was decked out in celebration of a wedding. The bridges were covered in white satin sashes and bouquets of roses. We happened to stop for pizza directly across from the wedding chapel and were fortunate to witness the bride as she entered.
My three classmates and I silently watched, sharing an understanding of how lucky we were to be there at that moment. Italy. Venice. Burano. Venetian wedding. Bride. White roses and lace. It felt more like the set of a film than real life.
Then Torcello. The smallest island. The “original Venice.” We visited it last, and at first glance it didn’t seem like there was much to see, save a cathedral. But while we walked the dirt path up towards the church, Torcello bloomed with romantic gestures.
Next to the path was a canal, with emerald green water bordered by stone. Then two swans appeared side by side. They lingered.
Lovebirds.
We came upon a field of poppies, brilliant red and bright against the green. Then, as if on cue, we heard a lovely Italian melody. A man sat just past the poppies, playing an accordion. We stopped and admired him and drank in the generous ambiance that was Torcello. The man had a clay bowl for donations. He wore a gray cap, blue jeans, and a weathered silk scarf.
We travel — go to see places, landmarks we have spent our lives looking at in books, studying in school, dreaming about one day standing next to. And it is truly exhilarating when you stand there, surrounded. Life experience shifts, deepens in a unique way and it is felt.
I took hundreds of photos during those few days in Venice. Doge’s Palace (built in 1340, filled with art and history from floor to ceiling), St. Mark’s Square, the Bridge of Sighs, lighthouses, the gondola ride, the island of lace, the island where famous glass is made and shipped all over the world.
But the man. The man with deep eyes, a gentle smile and an expression on the cusp of telling some great secret. Who played an accordion on a summer day. And looked the most content with life of anyone I have ever met. The man who played for coins.
That is my favorite of any photo I have ever taken.
It is the people that make the places so extraordinary.