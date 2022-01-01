A couple of days after Christmas and a few days before my 79th birthday, I tossed and turned for a while about the instability of our fragile experimental democratic republic. I had also lost some of the most important people in my life and the losses were weighing heavily on my heart.
I began to understand how my mom must have been feeling when she reached 97 and could not remember which ones of her friends were living and which ones weren’t on this side of the sun. During a period of two weeks, I had lost Clarence, a spiritual son, a cousin/sister, several former students who had left their marks on my heart, and a former coworker who was like a sister to me.
After one of those thousand tosses and pillow tucks, the Holy Spirit directed me to get up and do several things. One was to call two people who seem to have wisdom, and to examine the Word for what Paul was told when he asked God to remove the thorn from his side.
I first called my nephew, followed by a call to my youngest son. I asked both of them a similar question: As we approach the new year 2022, what gives you hope for the future? Neither one had any idea of where I was coming from or what was on my mind and especially what was digging into my heart — or should I say piercing into my side.
The nephew said, “I have hope in what God/Father is going to do with my children and grandchildren. I have so much faith and hope in the wonderful wife that he has given me to love and to cherish. He has given me a wife who loves God and me and is filled with wisdom which comes from God. And finally, I have hope in knowing that there are more decent people with good and decent thoughts and actions than we have negative people.”
My youngest son began his answer working from the outside in. He said, “We have to reimagine and rethink our purpose and directions for the future as human beings. We cannot divide ourselves into RED and BLUE. We must ask ourselves ‘have we done the best we could with the gifts that God has given us?’ We must truly answer the questions being asked by the outside world. ‘Have you people of faith given up on the promises God made to you?’”
“We know what to do,” he said, “and it is seen when we have catastrophic situations like the fires, floods and the devastating tornadoes. We quickly fall in love with what it means to be a family of FAITH. We know what it looks like, and we do it. We give and share and suffer with others. We seem to get JOY out of helping others. Why is it so easy to return to our corners and begin exuding hateful and selfish exchanges? Our churches must be training grounds for teaching our people to use their spiritual gifts to help others — not for a day but for a lifetime. Over the years we have learned how to play church and now is the time be the church, on our jobs, in our community groups, in our schools, with our neighbors, with our families and in our homes.”
I continued by asking God to change some hearts and remove some of the thorns that are so painful. His question to me was, “Do you remember what Paul’s request was?” I said “Yes Lord, but Paul did not have the kinds of thorns that we have today.”
The Holy Spirit said, “Says who? Every obstacle that you are dealing with existed in Paul’s days. Corruption, big lies about who Jesus was or is, denying the humanity of some people who were different. I have not changed. That same GRACE that I spoke to Paul about is the same grace that I offer to you and all who believe. Why do you doubt? Did not the world just finish celebrating the gift that I sent? How soon you, my children, forget. Open the GIFT and read the Word which describes what I sent you. He is not in that red suit and neither is he on that Christmas tree that you all decorated and seem to have worshiped more than me. The only red connected with him is the blood that he shed when nailed to the cross.
“Your now and future HOPE is in me. The only way America can build back better or be great again is to return to me and do as I command. Love thy neighbor as thyself.”