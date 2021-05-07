I watched her slowly get out of her car. She would take a few steps and stop for a bit. She had the Atlanta Journal in her hand. She had come up for coffee and for me to read the paper to her. Her vision was failing because of macular degenerative disease, and she missed reading her paper.
So her daughters and I read it to her. She passed away the next day, Dec. 24, 1997. She used to say to me she thought it was tacky that people died during the holidays. I laugh even now at her words.
The lady in question was my mother-in-law, the late, great Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby. She had been a part of my life since early 1970 when I started dating her oldest son, Bill. I always thought she was such a pretty lady, vibrant with a ready laugh, a bit of sassiness and mischievousness.
I remember one time back during the holidays, in the early ’70s, she had placed a gingerbread house on her big dining room table. Four of her young grandchildren had come in the door and immediately made a beeline to that marvelously decorated house. Brooks was the youngest at the time and reached for a candy of some sort. From out of nowhere came this soft but scratchy voice, “Who is nibbling on my house?”
I remember Brooks’ eyes got as big as saucers and he quickly backed away. The two younger ones looked at each other and reached for a goody from the house. Once again, the soft, scratchy voice could be heard, “Who is nibbling at my house?” The girls backed away, but older brother Randy knew who it was. He laughed and pulled back the tablecloth and there she was, their grandmother, just giggling. That was a cute moment I remember of those four first grandchildren and the fun time their grandmother had with them.
The first meal my future mother-in-law ever cooked with me as a guest was a pork roast with little corn fritters, fried green tomatoes, sauerkraut, sliced fresh tomatoes, peach pickles, and her homemade blackberry wine. I thought I had died and gone to heaven.
When I think back on it, I’m almost embarrassed. Being hoggish doesn’t describe how I ate. Add the strongest home brew I’ve ever had and I almost made a fool of myself. Mother didn’t seem to mind at all. She did mention I had a big appetite for such a little person. I think I weighed 100 pounds then.
Mother decided one time that she wanted to drive on the farm and find a Christmas tree. She called me to come with her and, of course, I did. She had a little powder blue Chevrolet Luv truck and we set off. Mother started noticing that cows were beginning to follow us, lots of cows. She stopped and more came on the scene, surrounding us. She was really uneasy about those cows. “Mother, you grew up on a farm. Surely you’re not afraid of cows?”
Well, she would not admit that she was leery of those cows, but she suggested I get out and shoo them away. I remember looking at her and saying, “Why don’t we both get out?” Her answer was that she had to drive.
She always covered her bases. Needless to say, I did get out and chase them away. But once we got started, those cows came right after us. Mother drove like a bat out of hell in that rough pasture. It’s a wonder we didn’t turn over. She bought a tree.
One time, after she stopped driving as much, she asked my daughter to take her to the grocery store. She drove a little blue Cadillac Cimarron, just a slightly fancier Chevrolet Cavalier. When Mother got to the house, Heather walked over to the car and started to get in. “Grandmother! What is that horrible smell? Is something dead in your car?”
Well, it seems she forgot a bag of groceries in the trunk that contained chicken. The smell was gag inducing, but she didn’t think it was that bad.
Believe me, it was. I started laughing so hard, I just about made myself sick. Heather refused to drive her anywhere in that car.
These are just a few of the adventures of knowing and loving Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby. I don’t have enough space to write about the two pigs we cared for and she named Elmer and Zelmer, or the steer she named and was raising for beef. She couldn’t eat any of the meat and tried to foist it off on me. No. That did not happen.
I cherish the memories of this woman I called “Mother.” I loved her.