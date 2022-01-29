Since writing about scammers before the holidays, it seems as if I have caused someone to actually begin an attack on my systems. I think that I have been attacked by a phishing group.
In phishing, hackers first identify a target. Spear phishing focuses on a specific person or group. So, readers, beware of some of the many ways the scammers and hackers will come at you. Read carefully my recollection of a very recent event.
Before I begin, let me encourage you to read with humility, understanding that the experience I am sharing can happen to you — because they are up at night plotting and planning, while honest people are sleeping, Phishers are up trying to figure out how to scam honest people out of their hard-earned resources.
My bank account has been breached by someone who ordered via Door Dash twice and the delivery place was in Los Angeles, California.
After the investigation, my money has now been credited back to the account, after waiting two months.
Around the same time, the fraud department at my bank wrote me by email to report that someone had used my debit card at a Best Buy in Dallas, Texas, and was about to charge another $200. When I did not respond to that, and several other messages about charges of various amounts ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, the phishing party decided to try another tactic.
I received a call from a male at what appeared to be my bank. Surely if one receives a call and his bank’s name pops up, more than likely the call would be answered. I did answer the phone and the individual asked, “Are you Willie Samuel and do you bank with Sunshine Bank?”
I said “Yes I do.”
He continued: “And the last four digits of your debit card is 6670?”
Surely, now I am listening with all ears wide open. I answered “Yes, sir, that is correct.”
He then asked, “Are you shopping at Walmart and using that particular card now or does anyone else have the card?”
I answered “No I am not and no one else has permission to do so.”
He said “Well, as we speak, someone is shopping at Walmart with the card ending in 6670.”
I began to get upset and yet the man knew too much for me to show my anger at this point. I took a deep breath and counted to 100. I realized that this was a hoax or scam, but how could he know my card number?
I said “I have my card with me and, since I am out and about, I will just go by my bank and see what might be happening with my account.” I thanked him for informing me and hung up, with no intention of going to the bank. I figured that to be a phisher and I speak from experience: they do not give up easily.
Two days later I received another call from what popped up on my phone as Sunshine Bank of Rome. The caller announced that he was calling from the fraud department and wanted to inform Willie Samuel of some fraudulent activities taking place on the account. He said “I am Siah Jones and my identification number is 9896258.”
Realizing that this was the phisher again, I prepared myself for what was coming. Phishers use a one-two punch.
He stated that he needed to verify a couple of suspicious charges made on my account. I put the phone on speaker so that my husband, niece and nephew could hear and bear witness.
We listened as he detailed two purchases, one made for $200 at Best Buy in Dallas, Texas, the other a $450 charge made at a Game Stop in Las Vegas. Alarmed, I responded that neither charge was mine. The caller said that to protect my account the bank would need to create a two-step security process to deal with third party applications such PayPal and Green Wallet. In order to do that, he said he would need the last four digits of my Social Security number.
I explained to the caller that I was a bit leery about sharing any information and would call my bank. He said that would not ensure my connecting directly with the correct department. If he were truly calling from my bank, surely he could have transferred me to the correct department. Well, he had finally told the truth.
All of it, the Best Buy and Game Stop purchases, were a part of an elaborate scheme to access my bank account. A call to my bank and a discussion with a representative in the actual fraud department confirmed it.
Had we not continued to talk and not read the bank’s website, we would have fallen for the caller’s scam. There was danger in talking, but because I was armed with information, I felt fairly safe. Check your accounts often. I found the extra charges by doing just that.