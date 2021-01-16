Last week, I wrote about systemic racism, the kind that I experienced or saw as a teacher in the 1960s. After reading about those hand-me-down experiences, a Caucasian friend of mine called and was hurting for Black people. She stated that, even though she was not from my community, she could identify with the facts from a white person’s perspective.
She said not only were children in Black schools given hand-me-down books, used test-tubes, the old broken desks but all things connected with schools. I could tell that she was stressed and had to get whatever it was off her chest. She began by saying, ‘I am so sorry that you had to go through that.” She said “I am not from your county, but I know that what you are sharing in your articles is the truth because I stood on the sideline and witnessed many of the atrocities.”
She said that as she was reading the article another kind of hand-me-down experience came to her mind. Her dad drove the school bus in her county, and she could recall one day he came home looking very dejected.
She said that normally her dad kept things inside, but whatever he experienced that day was more than he could bear so on this day he was wearing his hurt and disappointment on his sleeve. She stated that her dad was a Christian and, looking back, she knew that he had someone to share his pain with. That fact of knowing that her dad had a relationship with the Lord even today gives her some satisfaction about how he found the peace that passes all understanding. He was matured enough to know that some things parents or adults have to bear are too much for children to handle at an early age. He did not share the hurt directly with her, but she finally realized what the burden was.
That day at work he had been told he was getting a spanking-brand-new bus that had never been driven. The system was getting some new buses after the Brown vs Board of Education decision. The system needed her dad’s old bus for the Black drivers who could not be trusted with the new buses.
His opinion about the matter meant nothing because he was locked in by the Jim Crow laws that were now the Law of the Southland. After Brown vs Board of Education things got worse, and even more laws were placed on the books.
My friend said she now understands how her dad felt. Many days she said that her dad seem to be suffocating, but because of his sense of humor and his relationship with the Lord, he made it through life with his sanity and died in peace. At that time, she did not fully understand his pain, but now she feels his pain as a result of seeing the same abuse of Black citizens in similar ways … only at a different time and place.
She ventured from the topic for a moment and asked “Mrs. Samuel, what can decent white people do to help ourselves, the city and the state to get out of these dark places that we find ourselves?”
Because she initiated the conversation, I allowed her to go where her heart, mind and spirit were leading her.
She went on to say that she feels trapped in a place where the constant exposure to the racist attitudes of friends and neighbors and even family has left her. She went on to say, “I want out or my spirit will die. I do not like this dry place in which I find myself. The Lord has more for me to do on this side of the sun. I do not want to leave this earth knowing what I know and not find a way to help get the truth out. Most days I feel as if I am smothering in a dark hole. What you share weekly is so true about my past and present-day experiences. It is as if your writings have opened the door for me to get out, but I do not know how. It is a place where I feel safe but I want out because troubled waters run deep.”
I tried with the best of my knowledge to begin answering the question that she had asked earlier. What can decent white people do? It was also time for comic relief. She had expressed earlier that she wanted to cry. If she had started crying, I would have cried with her.
I said “Friend, your honesty brings joy to my spirit, which is what truth should do for us. It sets us free.” I shared with her that I had one Caucasian associate say to me that she did not want to be buried in a cemetery where Blacks were also buried because when it is time to get up and go to heaven she may accidentally get sent to the Black heaven. At this point she laughed, and we laughed together, which was a better substitute than us crying.
I told her that many Blacks get through the day by laughing because it is better for our blood pressure. We laugh to keep from crying. If we did not, all of our days would be spent in a puddle of tears, and if we are all standing together the puddle would be become an ocean.
I suggested that she should first connect with like-minded family members who hurt where she hurts. After that, and hopefully there will be some, I suggested that she feel out the friends in her circle to find out where their souls are and if they have one that is not hallow. I said some of your friends may be suffering just as you, and if so, you have an opportunity to compare notes. Find out how they are coping with their pain. Work on enlarging the circle because there are more decent white people out there than we may realize.
Because of that, I suggest that you move out of your comfort zone. Put yourself in a place where you thought that you would not feel safe. You may be surprised. You and I have known of each other for over 45 years but neither one of us reached out to the other until these last four years because of the RN-T columns.
She and I promised to continue our conversation about our roles in helping to shine light in these dark places and during this not so bright a time in our wonderful history. Take a look around and see if you are unconsciously supporting a system that you deny is still in existence because you feel safe on that bridge over troubled water.