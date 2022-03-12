More is required of us.

Several columns back, I stated that we in this country are pampered, spoiled and too comfortable. We will donate and pray for hurting people, but that is usually the extent of what we do freely.
I was reminded of the time a couple of months back when my son posted that we had been in a serious car accident. His reason for posting the incident was to thank God for protecting us and saving our lives, even though his car was totaled. We were not totaled and could have been. Hundreds of people “Liked” his post and expressed all kinds of concern, and the number of praying hands could not be counted. But only one man, Chris S., posted “Oh I am sorry to hear that you were in a serious car accident. Is there anything I do to help you?” Just that one response was more meaningful than all of the “I will be praying for you’.”
Only a few people realize that we often use “I am praying for you” as a means to do nothing. It is our cop out.
People, we must move out of the comfort of meaningless expressions used to soothe our own conscience. After Chris S. posted that response, I thanked him for his level of compassion and empathy. I even stated to him that more of us need to step up to the next level and meaningfully ask “What can we do?” There is more that we can do for each other than to say we are going to pray.
The Ukrainian people require more than just lip service.
I checked with some honest people about the topic that many of us are asking about: “What can we do to help the Ukrainians with so much distance between us?” I took some pointers from local leaders and Robert Reich, who is a most trusted individual among us, and he outlined four steps we can take to help reduce the suffering of the Ukrainians.
No. 1: He suggested finding trusted organizations through which to give. Most Red Cross organizations operate with integrity. The humanitarian Ukraine Crisis Fund is an international group providing food, water and other items. Doctors without Borders is a trusted group, and is giving medical relief to the millions of people who need help.
Another serious problem that they have — and because we are so blessed in this country it does not enter our way of thinking — the media is not free to operate under these conditions. How can we help them to stay informed about what is happening around them? We can donate to the GoFundMe campaign for the journalists who have to relocate and yet the work must be continued. Can we imagine what it would be like if we could read no news-papers, hear no radios or view no television stations? We must remember that these are human beings that this is happening to.
No. 2: He suggested that we let Congress know that we are willing to “bite the bullet” at the gas pumps. Tell them that it is the least we can do in order for them to sanction Russian oil and gas. I am hearing too many people crying foul, and we have only been facing the high gas prices for two weeks. Those Ukrainian citizens have been walking and sleeping in icy streets and cold bunkers for weeks already and there is no let-up in sight.
No. 3: We can encourage members of Congress to follow the example set by the Polish people at their borders. It is hard for us to image letting millions of people into this country. We would be screaming and asking the leaders to build us a wall. Housing, food and clothing must be provided immediately. More than prayer is needed, must be offered. How are they being transported from point A to point D? Can you help?
No. 4: Come out of our selfish pampered, spoiled position long enough to help these fleeing human beings. Let not our political persuasion make the decision for us. Can we put aside our anger and frustration with Americans who disagree with us on other issues and join in a shared commitment to democracy and human rights? Do we loathe the murderous rampage we are witnessing in Ukraine enough to join forces on the issue?
Even former Vice President Mike Pence declared that “there is no room in this party for people who are apologizing for the rage that Putin is unleashing on innocent people.” We should not go to the extreme mentioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said that Putin needs to be assassinated. We should all be able to bear witness that these atrocities are unacceptable actions that one human group is imposing on another. We should all see this as a calamity and we should fully condemn it.
There are websites for all of the organizations mentioned outlining ways to help in all of the avenues mentioned.
More is required of us.