After rereading the Pulitzer Prize winning “Profiles in Courage,” I decided to look at Georgians who have shown themselves honorable and courageous.
The search is still on for historical purposes.
Many are asking if one can speak the truth and still be a Republican. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state elections official Gabriel Sterling have been asked that question and all three have stated without hesitation, “Yes we can.”
These three Georgia Republicans were interviewed and their unwavering honesty was something to behold even as they faced “firing squads.” As the interviewers continued to ask questions about tough subjects that some Republicans have been having problems answering. The three men did not waver at all. They did not pivot.
They stood fast on the truth as they knew it and saw it and said that the election was not stolen. They stood fast and said that the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol should not have happened because it happened based on the Big Lie. They said that it is important for honesty, integrity and decency to prevail. All three played a major part in overseeing the state’s election and, from their positions, they only saw an election that was fair. And they were willing to suffer for their stand, if suffering they must endure.
These three men represent what the Republican Party once stood for. Conservative values should represent honest and integrity, and they realized that they did not have to become Democrats in order to stand for those values.
The three politicians should have made people who are not willing to sell their soul to the devil proud to be humans with spines. They spoke as men who have something bigger to strive for than power and status in the sight of men who are not in a position to send them to heaven or hell. They are the three who will have a chapter in the history books as our Profiles in Courage 2020-2021 personalities.
Geoff Duncan, Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling have chosen to put country before party, truth before lies, and justice before abuse. They have chosen to be able to say to their children that truth does matter, even to Republicans. For some it does not matter, I am sure, and many outsiders must be wondering when the party will be the party that stands for pro-life, after watching the babies at the wall taken from parents and placed in the hands of strangers. When will the party be able to represent the National Anthem and the Constitution, after the Ron Johnsons and the Stephen Millers have stepped all over them with their dirty feet of bad behavior?
People must watch what another one does, not what he says. Those three men will be able to represent the values of this country while others will be standing on the sideline asking, “Will the party be able to regroup by 2024 and be able to attract people with integrity and decency who regard all humans as worthy of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Will the party be able to attract people who believe that everyone must abide by the law and the law must be fairly applied? Will the party be able to attract Bible believers who live the life that is preached about? Will the party be able to pull in people of color who believe in justice and fairness for all, but are not represented by the Herschel Walkers, Kanye Wests, Tim Scotts and the Van Joneses, some of whom have been bought with a price?”
By no means is this to imply that all Democrats and people of color are decent and upstanding. But to get that percentage up from where it is, changes will have to be made in the thinking of the majority of the members in the Republican Party. A few will not agree to change because they are longing to return to the good old days that will be no more.
Georgia now reminds me of the Biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. The author explains that the sin of Sodom was that “pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. And they were haughty, and committed abomination before God: therefore, God took them away as I saw good.” In the Book of Genesis, these two evil cities were destroyed by God with a rain of fire and brimstone (sulfur). Before the destruction, God sent two angels in the form of men to advise all good men to leave the evil towns. Abraham pleaded for the city, but could not produce any good men. They were asked to bring forth 10 good men and finally were asked to bring five good men. None were brought forth.
The question is, are there five decent men in the Republican Party willing to stand up for truth?
These three men stepped forth. Are there more?