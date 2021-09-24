It had been one of those nights when nothing had been happening on Beat One. It was all going on over on Beat Two. Then dispatch gave us a call to a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard. We were told to be on the lookout for a woman with a ball bat chasing a naked girl down the street.
That made my partner step on the gas to get there in a hurry. We pulled in on the lot and the first person we saw was the woman with the ball bat. She had a man pushed up against the front of a car and was poking him in the stomach.
You could see that the fellow who was getting poked with the ball bat was not having any fun. I stepped out of the car and ordered her to throw down the ball bat. She stopped poking him and turned and looked at me.
“Throw down the ball bat,” I told her. She acted as if she didn’t hear me and turned and gave him one final poke. She went over to a car and threw the ball bat in. “Officer,” she said, giving me one of those big friendly smiles reserved for such an occasion, “let me explain.” Her face lit up with that big smile.
“You do that,” my partner said. “Someone has got some explaining to do.”
“That worm,” and she pointed to the fellow she had been poking with the ball bat, “that worm,” she said and walked over and slapped him in the face, “is my husband.”
Stepping between them, I said there would be no more hitting or poking. She said she understood and again smiling sweetly said, “Officer, that worm was supposed to have gone fishing with his buddy. I called my friend to see if she wanted to take in a movie only to find her husband, the fishing buddy, was at home. If he was at home then where was Harold?”
She knew that her husband, Harold, wasn’t fishing. So where was he and what was he doing? She had gotten into her car and started to look over the motel parking lots, and when she got there she saw his car. She pointed to one backed in between two others.
I thought I was seeing things. There were three cars all the same make model and color and all backed in so you couldn’t see the tag. “How did you know that this car was your husband’s car?
She turned and pointed to the car and said, “Wasn’t he stupid?”
A smile came to my face. My partner came over with “Harold the worm,” as she called him. He left with the understanding that he would leave his car and come back for it the next day.
Then we went in search of the naked woman who was seen going down the street that ran beside the motel.
We drove slowly so we could look the area over. At the end of a short street we came to what was a park. There, sitting on a bench, was a young girl who had been crying. This was the girl we were looking for.
She sat with nothing on but a red shirt draped around her. I got out and approached her. She jumped up and started to run. I told her to come back and we would take her back to the motel to get her clothes. She hesitated but finally got in the patrol car.
We carried her back to the motel and she got out and went into the room. We waited until she came out and got in a car and left. We watched as she pulled out into the road.
My partner said, “Did you ever see three cars just alike?” It was hard to believe. What was so unusual was all being backed in so you couldn’t read the tag numbers.
As I was pulling out again my partner asked how the woman knew which car was her husband’s. “There,” I said pointing to the car with a vanity tag on the front.
He started to laugh when he read it and I joined him, for this was a funny thing that we were looking at: “Don’t monkey with this monkey’s monkey.”
Take heed if that monkey is wielding a baseball bat.