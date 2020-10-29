The pandemic continues to get in our way. I do not trivialize the losses and trouble caused by the pandemic. I recognize the seriousness of avoiding large groups and wearing a mask in public. However, we should continue to live our lives to the fullest extent possible. We should not forget to have fun. More about that later.
The pandemic has been a frequent source of topics on which to write. Take teachers, for instance. Teachers continue bravely tackling the unique challenges of “remote” (online) teaching. My granddaughter, Charlotte, is in kindergarten in an excellent DeKalb County school and has been doing everything online. Charlotte has not, therefore, had the usual kindergarten experience and she never actually met her teacher.
A birthday brunch
Saturday, in celebration of Charlotte’s birthday, we had brunch at her house. See what I mean? Pandemic notwithstanding, our family had fun together.
We invited Charlotte’s teacher to join us and Charlotte was very excited to meet her. Charlotte and her younger sister, June Marie, played tea party, and worked on a no-sew quilt Charlotte got for her birthday. We have family friends who know very well that Charlotte likes children’s crafts and so they gave her the quilt craft.
Right before leaving brunch, the teacher informed us DeKalb County is considering resuming in person learning in January. We were delighted to hear that.
Pandemic notwithstanding
Pandemic notwithstanding, while you are being careful to avoid crowds and wear a mask in public, try to have fun activities with your family and friends.
I have many friends with whom I am in frequent contact. We talk on the phone, text and email each other. However, because of the pandemic, we have not been able to go do fun things together. We were very disappointed that Chiaha, and the Coosa Valley Fair were canceled. Those are two activities my group of friends attend together every year.
I am very weary of not being able to socialize with my friends. Last week I wrote that traditions are essential. It is always good to have things to look forward to. Even though the pandemic continues to be in the way, I am gradually resuming activities with friends and family. For instance, dinner with friends from high school.
Dinner with friends
This afternoon, I am going to “Lady Glads’ Night Out.” This group of friends who graduated from East Rome High School will have fun going to dinner together. It will be wonderful to see everybody. It has been months since we have been able to get together. In fact, the East Rome High School ’70s Decade Reunion, which was scheduled for May 2 this year, had to be postponed to May of 2021.
People these days are beginning to refer to “the new normal,” which is a term I do not like. Many things have changed and may very well not go back to the way they were before the pandemic crashed into our lives. The pandemic, it seems, continues to be in our way. I have kicked against the pandemic because I cannot accept it.
How will we know it’s over?
I wonder if we will get up one morning to see the Rome News-Tribune front page headline proclaim, “The pandemic is over!”
As the pandemic continues, I will have fun with my friends and family. Like the Halloween fire pit party we are hosting at our house Saturday. It will mean spending time outdoors with four people whom we haven’t seen in way too long.
Mick Jagger was right
While I wait for the pandemic to be over, I will take good care of myself and my family. I will get plenty of sleep. I will eat healthy and exercise. I will write in my journal, continue to set goals for myself, and work to achieve those goals.
I will continue to encourage my friends and family, and those who read my column, to stay positive, live your life to the fullest extent possible these days, and have fun.
I listen to great music at the office and in my car. A longtime fan of the Rolling Stones, I really like Mick Jagger’s song, “Mixed Emotions.” With Jagger’s characteristic energy, he sings, “Life is a party. Let’s get out and strut!” Mick Jagger got it right.