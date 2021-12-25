I suspect that picking up the paper may not have been the first item on your agenda this morning, but I’m glad you finally got around to it.
I think I’ve written about it in this space before, but I can’t emphasize enough that Christmastime is really about giving. None of us can ever top the gift that God gave us more than 2,000 years ago.
What he really gave us was hope.
In John’s first letter to the church at Corinth he wrote, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
I’m not one to argue with the divinely inspired word of God but I could make an argument for hope.
Without hope ... well, I really don’t even want to think about how awful life could be.
This is not a sermon on Christmas morning, but I suppose you could call it an epistle on life.
I suspect it’s almost human nature to hope for something better. But when you have a faith in something that’s bigger than all of us, that posture of hope takes on a new meaning.
I’m not talking pie in the sky kind of stuff like winning the lottery.
I’m hoping to live a long life and still be a contributing member of our community for more than a few more years. If I take care of things, like eating better and getting the right exercise, that’s a hope that is based on sound principles.
I’ve worked for Mom and Pop businesses all of my life so there is no fancy 401(k) or fabulous retirement system, but then again, I will confess that I’ve never hoped for financial security in my later years. That was not something that was important to me as a young man, or I was just plain stupid.
But I’ve always loved what I do. I’ve been a storyteller all my life.
For 31 years I did it on the radio, then for 12 years I did it in print. Now I’m an independent contractor doing it largely via social media for the city.
It’s been a career that has offered me the opportunity to meet a lot of people I could never have imagined meeting. I got to do a face-to-face interview with George Wallace during one of his terms in the governor’s office in Montgomery. I interviewed Herman Talmadge on the tarmac of a small airport. I got spit on by Howell Heflin (he always spewed tiny spit when he was talking), which I considered a badge of honor. I got to interview Sam Nunn, who I consider to be one of the last really great Georgia statesmen.
I’ve shot video footage for television, during a roughly three-year period in the early ’90s when WSB had cameras out with several of its radio affiliates.
I’ve been blessed to live and work in this community for nearly 38 years.
Rome and Floyd County have truly been blessed with good leadership through the years. Buddy Mitchell was chairman of the Rome City Commission when I first came to Rome. His leadership style has always stood out to me and, frankly, I don’t think it’s ever been matched.
If I remember correctly, Anne Rigas was chair of the Floyd County Commission at the time.
It’s hard to believe, but over 38 years, Rome has only had two city managers, John Bennett and, more recently, Sammy Rich. John Bennett has one of the most phenomenal memories of anyone I’ve ever met. He could answer any question, about any department in city government, without batting an eyelash.
Sammy Rich has a very different management style but also gets things done and isn’t afraid to dream big for the community.
Dick McCullough was county manager when I got to town. He was an effective leader in his own way. Jamie McCord has that responsibility now, and if there is anyone any more conscientious about their job, I don’t know him or her.
Public safety leadership has been steady and effective. Both Rome and Floyd County have a penchant for promoting from within, and it’s worked pretty well.
When I came to Rome, Joe Cleveland was police chief, then Hubert “Frog” Smith, Elaine Snow and now Denise Downer-McKinney. When she decides to retire, there are a couple of others in the pipeline who I’m confident can step right in without missing a beat.
Raymond Smith was fire chief, followed by Bobby McKenzie and Gordon Henderson. Troy Brock fills that role right now. He’s got several folks on his command staff who I believe are worthy successors.
So, I have a lot of “hope” for Rome and Floyd County as we prepare to flip the page on the calendar.
Sure, there are controversies that pop up from time to time. There are headaches, occasionally a migraine or two, you might say, but Rome is still a great place to live.
I can hear someone right now saying, “But you don’t live in Rome.” I may not sleep in Rome every night, but I’ll assure you I do “live” in Rome.
Have for 38 years and hope to for many more.