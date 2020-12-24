The other day I found an adorable picture of Mama. Holding her favorite Crate & Barrel cranberry pitcher, she was in her kitchen and was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants. The T-shirt said, “Merry Christmas Y’all.”
That picture brought back a zillion wonderful Christmas memories. Mama’s Christmas ornaments, Japanese fruitcake, and what Santa brought me are some the memories that picture of Mama evoked.
Ornaments through the years
Mama believed Christmas ornaments should be collected through the years. The collection should be comprised of ornaments given to you, ornaments your children made, and ornaments collected from places visited on vacation.
Mama had a beautiful collection of ornaments, some of which Daddy gave her. Their wedding anniversary was Dec. 14 and for many years he gave her Reed & Barton and Towle Christmas ornaments. She tied a red ribbon on those beautiful ornaments and hung them on the Christmas tree.
Sometimes, Mama recycled the inexpensive ornaments by spray painting them and adding glitter to them. One year we sat at the kitchen table with some round styrofoam balls, glue, old Christmas cards, glitter and ribbon and we made “snowball” ornaments. That was really fun.
Japanese fruitcake
Mama was a really good cook and she liked to bake as well. She made Japanese fruitcake every year at Christmas. A four layer cake, it starts with yellow cake mix. Spices and raisins are added to two of the layers. A really moist cake, it has coconut and pineapple in between each of the layers and on top of the cake. When my brother and I were children, we left a piece of Japanese fruitcake and a glass of milk for Santa on Christmas Eve every year.
Look what Santa brought!
When I was 4 years old, I got up on Christmas morning and was overwhelmed at what Santa brought me. I got everything. A doll, doll clothes, a little wooden high chair, a doll bed, an ironing board and iron, a refrigerator and toy food, a stove and a sink! Can you believe that! By the way, I do not think I asked for all that because I remember being so surprised that I got so much!
When I was 5 years old, I got up Christmas morning and there, in front of the Christmas tree, was the Baby Chatty Cathy doll, record player and records I asked Santa for. I was delighted to see my new toys but I didn’t feel like playing. I had German measles! I remember having a fever and not feeling well.
When I was 7 years old I asked Santa for a Madame Alexander doll and a new bicycle. Christmas morning, I went to see what Santa brought me and there, in front of the Christmas tree, was my doll and new bike. Janet Carter lived across the street from us. Santa brought her a bicycle just like mine. We went outside and were going to ride our new bicycles down the street. However, it was way too cold so we went home where it was warm.
Getting it right
Every year, when I get it right, I prepare my heart for the coming of Jesus. That preparation comes in the form of Christmas music, seeing a live Nativity, volunteering, and reading my daily devotionals. Getting a DQ Blizzard, and riding around looking at Christmas lights keeps it fun.
Ultimately, because of the preparations I mentioned, Christmas is much more meaningful and so is the New Year.
This year, it seems, I got it right once again. I read my Advent devotions every day. We rode around Rome and looked at Christmas lights. We had firepit parties in the backyard and made s’mores with our family. Sunday our family had lunch together in Atlanta, at my daughter’s house, and opened presents. It was so much fun.
Time spent with family is one of the best blessings of life. Every time we visit the grandchildren, I always have stories to tell them. Charlotte, my 6-year-old granddaughter, wrote a note to her mother recently that said, “My noo (her spelling of new) favorite thing is Grandma Pam’s stories!”
Every year on Christmas Eve, it has always seemed to me, the world slows down about 6 p.m. and becomes still and quiet. The world seems to sense Christmas Eve is a special night and that the grandest thing that ever happened in history took place on this very night long ago. Jesus himself came to dwell among men. Merry Christmas, y’all!