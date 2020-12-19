Like many men, I have been accused of having a selective memory. If put to a jury of my peers, I fear I would be convicted, though I don’t believe I have any control over it.
I am able to remember things that have made an impression somewhere in the deep recesses of my brain. If, for whatever reason, something didn’t stand out as important to me, chances are I don’t remember it. It’s not something that’s necessarily intentional, it’s just the way I’m wired.
I wish I had a memory like my good friend Judge John McClellan.
John and I attended Auburn together from 1971 through 1975. We lived in the same dormitory, which wasn’t a big deal because there was only one dormitory for men at the time. Most men lived off-campus in apartments. John and I lived in Magnolia Dorm. It was better known quite simply as Mag.
It wasn’t really the place to be in those days, but it could have been worse.
Maybe.
It was relatively cheap.
John has a memory that would make an elephant proud. He remembers some of the most minute unimportant details related to every trip we made as part of the Auburn debate team over most of our four years. He remembers my partners better than I do. John Lott and Candace Boudreau come to mind.
I really don’t remember much about them but John does.
My sister, Joyce, has the same type of memory, particularly when it comes to all things family.
That’s a rather wordy introduction to the fact that I don’t have much recollection of Christmas mornings past as a child.
I can remember having to wait in my bed on the third floor at 2854 Stuart Drive until Mom said it was OK for my sister and me to come downstairs.
Neither of us could sneak downstairs because the doggone stairs creaked horribly. Weird how I remember that.
I’ve told you in the past that the one Christmas tradition in our house that I do recall quite vividly was having oyster stew for Christmas brunch.
Thank God we didn’t have to eat before opening presents because if we had to have done that, I’d never have opened the first gift. I hated oysters.
Mom did strain the stew and I drank the broth, which was nasty enough.
Christmas dinner was, generally speaking, a salty Virginia ham.
My mom always did a lot of baking at Christmas. Snickerdoodle cookies were always my favorite. Actually, anything with cinnamon is great in my book!
Mom also made pinwheel date-nut cookies and Christmas fudge. Chocolate fudge with walnuts was a staple as was peanut butter fudge.
I usually clean out the pan of peanut butter fudge by myself. I’ve always loved peanut butter and still eat it daily. Breakfast every day is a toasted bagel with natural peanut butter.
I remember most of the time we had a live tree — not a real live tree with a root ball, but a cut tree. I can still smell some of those trees. Dad did try to buy a live tree to replant once.
You can imagine what happened.
I also remember stringing garlands of popcorn around the tree. I always thought that was kind of weird. Have you ever tried stringing popcorn together? It wasn’t that easy.
At some point we converted over to a fake tree. It was silver and my folks also decorated it with little blue balls. My dad must have had a thing about blue because he always hung blue lights on the front of our house.
My sister still has that aluminum tree but since I have never been to her home at Christmas, I don’t know if she uses blue balls or not.
About the only specific present I remember getting through the years was my first transistor radio. The only reason I remember that one is that, sometime during the week after Christmas, I found myself lying in bed with the ear plug in, pretending to be asleep but listening to Cawood Ledford call University of Kentucky basketball games.
Cawood was to University of Kentucky basketball what Larry Munson was to University of Georgia football.
I remained a Kentucky Wildcat fan through the years, until Calipari and the “one and done” system arrived a number of years back.
I can’t help but wonder what that little transistor radio might have had to do with me spending 31 years in radio?
My sister and I always had stockings, usually hung on either side of the television because there wasn’t a chimney.
I suspect that I will really age myself when I tell you one of the things that was always in the stocking was the little “book” of Lifesaver candies. I’m hoping at least a few of you remember those things.
We also got either a couple of navel oranges or tangerines. I think that depended on which type of fruit the delivery guys had where my dad worked. I’m sure the statute of limitations has long since expired, but I’ll just say that they broke a box of fruit every year and we’d usually get some.
This year, it’s breakfast with my wheat bagel and peanut butter and then a couple of hours in the office. The news never stops! It’s not a big deal for me because since I never had any children of my own, I’ve worked more Christmases than I’ve had off so others could be with their little ones.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!