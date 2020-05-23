Monday we celebrate Memorial Day. It doesn’t appear as if it is going to be a major event this year because of COVID-19 and that’s a shame.
Memorial Day is an observance and memorial to all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country. It’s different from Veterans Day, which is a salute to ALL veterans, both living and deceased.
Here in Rome we have traditionally made a bigger deal of Veterans Day than Memorial Day. I’m not going to take issue with that but, reflecting a little on history and modern culture, it seems to me that Memorial Day ought to be a bigger deal than it has been.
The men and women who gave their lives for our right to whine and moan about Donald Trump or Barack Obama, Bill Clinton or George Bush and your freedom to post anything and everything in online chat rooms ought to mean something to every one of us.
The old phrase “freedom isn’t free” might sound trite to some, but it’s the truth.
None of those who died in war wanted to die, but they believed in America, they believed in what America stands for and served with incredible pride and valor.
It’s the reason people from all over the world want come here. It’s the reason people have been flooding across our borders to the point that a pledge to build a wall to keep them out was a huge part of our last election cycle.
I’m not writing this to glorify immigration. I’m writing to honor and glorify freedom.
I suspect most of us take it for granted. It’s America. It’s always been that way.
Well, it wasn’t always that way. Unless the schools are using different history books from the ones I read way too long ago, it seems to me that colonists who were tired of a tyrannical king in England took matters into their own hands and gave the king a heave ho almost 250 years ago.
We’ve had to fight on and off over the last two centuries to hang on to those freedoms that men much wiser than myself — though some with their own set of flaws — created in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
There has been a lot written and said about some of the more recent conflicts, from Vietnam to Iran and Afghanistan. As best as I can tell, all of them started out as ideological conflicts that, if allowed to spread, would likely have been a threat to the way we live today.
Sept. 11, 2001, witnessed something well beyond a threat. You think those airplanes that flew into the World Trade Center and Pentagon weren’t an attack on the United States and everything we stand for?
Thousands of people, completely innocent people, were killed that day. The country had to respond or it would have happened again and again.
Remember the shoe bomber? Remember the Boston Marathon crockpot bombers? Ideologists who wanted to destroy the American way. There are lots of folks out there who just don’t like us.
But there are also thousands upon thousands who love us, because of the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy like no place else on the plant.
One of the news assignments that I enjoy covering the most brings me to tears every time. It’s the naturalization ceremony held in U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy’s courtroom in Rome.
Aside from looking forward to a visit with Judge Murphy, who is one of the finest jurists in this nation, I sit in awe of the 50 or so people at each one of those ceremonies who have been willing to renounce their citizenship in some foreign country and pledge allegiance to the United States of America.
I usually well up with tears when I listen as those new citizens sing “God Bless America” with an Indian accent, or a Venezuelan accent, or a Vietnamese accent, even a Russian accent. It moves me more than you can ever imagine.
Hundreds of thousands of young men and women have paid the price for the freedoms we have and others so desperately seek.
They should be remembered with highest honors and dignity
Memorial Day needs to be something other than the unofficial first day of summer. We should celebrate in ways other than a trip to the mountains or beach. We should make time for something other than a trip to the community swimming pool or a backyard barbecue.
I need to send a special nod to the folks up in Shannon who have held a very fitting Memorial Day celebration longer than just about anyone else in the country. Really! They’re doing it again this year — virtually.
No, it won’t be live, they videotaped it this past Wednesday and will put it up online on the Watters Disrict Council for Historical Preservation website wattersdistrictcouncil.org and show it on the Library Channel on the local cable television system Monday at noon.
It’s a solemn event, a serious event that pays particular tribute to employees of the mill in Shannon who gave their lives during World War II.
Another event is scheduled to take place in front of the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street Monday at 11:30 a.m. The Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute. People are encouraged to come out to witness the ceremony in person, or view it online at the Rome Area History Center Facebook page.