Meep, meep, ya’ll.

One of the first housewarming gifts we received upon our move to New Mexico was a splendid watercolor of a roadrunner. My aunt Iris Musselwhite is a talented painter, and she wanted us to have a place-appropriate piece of art for our new home.
I have many opportunities to photograph the majestic creature and because of social media law I am required to post these photos on Facebook. It only takes a moment or two for Rome’s John Schroeder to post the familiar Warner Brothers vocalization of the road runner: “Meep, Meep!”
How iconic is the roadrunner?
Well, our New Mexico commuter rail system is named the Rail Runner and is painted like a roadrunner in full speed posture. We have the Roadrunner Food Bank, Roadrunner Cash (the New Mexico lottery), Roadrunner Auctions, and many more.
My discerning eye fails me when it comes to really finding the difference in these feathery creatures that crisscross my property. I do know that there are definitely two roadrunners in residence because one is skinny and sleek and the other is a bit rotund. Perhaps No. 2 is a more skillful hunter, but my uneducated observation is that the food source is pretty consistent around Ranchero Musselwhite. Therefore I cannot explain the body difference.
The other morning I let my two pups, Roshi and Punkin’, out for a walk. I heard quite a kerfuffle and moments, maybe seconds, later a gray/black streak blazed right by me. Two pups were in hot pursuit.
Tubby, as I shall call her/him, made a supreme tactical decision and took flight. Landing on my slanted metal roof, the bird peered haughtily down at the two very confused dogs. I swear I heard a “Meep, meep!”
There would have been no surprise if an anvil from the Acme Company had landed dramatically from my roof.
I have never seen a coyote chase a roadrunner out here. Both creatures are pretty fleet of foot — with the roadrunner by a nod, due to its skillful use of trees, shrubs, and thorny bushes for defense and camouflage.
Nor do I see products from the famous Warner Brothers cartoon world known to all as The Acme Company.
I always chuckle when I hear someone mention Acme. I respond with, “Well, do you know that I know and worked with Marvin Acme?”
What you say?
The brilliant comedic actor Stubby Kaye portrayed Marvin Acme in the film “Who Shot Jessica Rabbit.” Acme was in love with the animated heroine and visited her nightclub every night.
The late Stubby Kaye and I acted together in a production of “Oklahoma” at St. Louis Muny Opera and we became fast friends. I never asked him if he had done any background research on either coyotes or roadrunners.
I stepped back in the shadows to see what the aforementioned roadrunner was going to do once the pups gave up hope of capture.
After a few moments, the creature hopped over to the roof’s edge and sailed down with aerodynamic grace. The bird then ran quickly over to a tree line that edges our property and disappeared into the brush. I quickly followed.
“Where do they go?” I wondered.
The roadrunner is colored so magnificently that it effectively blends into the flora. I stared for quite a while and I could not find a feather in sight. I turned to go back to my house when a quick visual memory registered. I spun around and there, sitting in a “V” formed by two branches, sat my little friend.
Upon landing, the roadrunner spread his/her wings, creating a perfect fan shape that nine times out of ten would be mistaken for a pile of leaves, suspended over the ranch’s surface. The bird so skillfully arrayed itself that I could not make out eyes, beak, or tail feathers.
I ran back to the house and grabbed my Nikon and a zoom lens. The roadrunner was in the same place upon my return and I delighted in getting several outstanding shots of this creature’s unusual nesting choice.
The term “spirit animal” is used a lot out here. I would have to say my spirit animal has to be the amazing roadrunner.
Meep, meep, ya’ll.