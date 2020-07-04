One of my dad’s favorite things to say has always been, “When you assume, it makes an ‘ass’ out of ‘u’ and ‘me.’” When I was young, I hated for him to pull that one out of his pocket because it usually meant that he was rightfully pointing out that I was not seeking the information needed to accurately come to a conclusion. It drove me crazy!
It is so much easier to follow our own rabbit trails than to take time to fact check or seek perspective that might clarify the way we see a situation. It is especially easier when our first reaction folds comfortably into our own beliefs. Who wants to work to figure out that you are wrong? Being right is so much more comfortable!
Speaking of rabbits, I heard a great story this week that proves the perils of making assumptions, and I couldn’t wait to share it with you.
A friend of mine told this tale that she had read somewhere and it had us in stitches.
Once upon a time, there was a family who had been away from their house for awhile. When they returned and pulled into the driveway, they were enthusiastically greeted by their dog bearing a well worn gift, a dead rabbit.
He was so proud of his conquest but the more they looked at the poor bunny, the more familiar it became, until they finally realized it was the neighbor’s pet rabbit. The family was obviously horrified!
I don’t know about you, but I have received numerous animal offerings from my pets over the years, the cats more often than dogs. My cats even once left me a dead baby bunny perfectly placed on the kitchen rug, just inside the cat door, ready to welcome me as soon as I opened the door.
That one was particularly special because it was so tiny and precious and sad, until I went to pick it up to take to the woods and its head fell off. Yes, its head was completely severed from its body, and yet somehow perfectly aligned to appear normal as it lay on the rug.
I never trusted my cats again after that. That situation was far too similar to the film “Fatal Attraction” for my taste.
Believe it or not, we also have experience with being responsible for the death of the neighbor’s pet rabbit. Before I tell it, I must admit that I can’t get anyone to corroborate this memory. But, I am sure I am remembering it correctly.
When my daughter Ramsey was very small, 2 or 3, I’d guess, she very sweetly and innocently and unbeknownst to us, took a radish from our garden and fed it to the neighbor’s pet rabbit in its hutch behind their home.
I would never have thought this could go poorly, but it apparently gave the rabbit severe intestinal distress and it died. The neighbors knew we would feel awful about it so they didn’t even tell us until we asked about the missing rabbit sometime later.
They were right, we were mortified! It is terrible to feel that you have caused harm to any critter, but especially if the critter is special to people you care about. Poor little Ramsey had no idea she was doing anything wrong, and neither did we.
So, at this point in the story, I was really feeling the family’s pain. They were so upset to imagine that their dog had captured and killed the neighbor’s pet. Their son was in tears and they were in panic mode, so they quickly went about trying to figure out how to rectify the situation.
Now we have seen this play out on TV sitcoms many times, so it is not at all surprising to learn that they made the rash decision to head to the nearest pet store, find a duplicate rabbit and place it into the hutch before the neighbors even noticed it was missing.
How wonderful it must have felt to believe that they had saved face and saved their friends the excruciating pain of losing a beloved pet. They were so grateful they would never have to explain their dog’s vicious animal instinct to capture and kill.
But how often does this kind of plan even work? In the TV version, the child always figures out that said pet isn’t at all their fish, or their turtle, or their rabbit.
Did they really think they would be able to fool an entire family? Apparently, they did, but as you probably expect, it didn’t quite work out as they’d hoped.
Later that day, the family suddenly hears blood-curdling screams coming from the neighbors’ backyard and they run over, terrified of what they might find.
There are the neighbors, standing by the rabbit hutch, terrified and bewildered to find that the rabbit they buried the day before is alive and well and comfortable in its home again!
Yes, it turned out the rabbit had died and they had buried it out back with a proper farewell. The dog hadn’t killed the rabbit, he had merely dug up the buried pet and brought it home to play with.
The poor neighbors thought they were experiencing some bizarre animal ghost scenario, one they probably never forgot, all brought on by their friends assuming they knew what had happened and trying to fix the problem without asking the proper questions.
Can you imagine? I sure can, because I have more than once been guilty of making a bad situation worse by assuming that I knew what was going on and jumping into seemingly appropriate action only to learn that I didn’t understand at all what was happening.
The moral of this fine tale is to always ask questions first, even if you think it means you are going to embarrass yourself. Because a little crow on your face is far better than a ghost rabbit horror tale, any day of the week.