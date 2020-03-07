While many people in Northwest Georgia know Highland Rivers Health provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental health challenges and substance use disorders, not everyone may realize we also provide services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
That may be partly because we generally don’t provide IDD services at our outpatient clinics — so anyone coming to a clinic for mental health or substance use services would be unlikely to encounter an individual with an intellectual or developmental disability. And yet, Highland Rivers provides a wide range of IDD services to individuals that live in all 12 counties we serve.
I’ve written previously about how individuals with IDDs might use assistive technology in order to live independently, about how researchers have learned a great deal about disabilities and how individuals living with them can enjoy the best quality of life possible. But I wanted to take this opportunity to write about some of the many IDD services Highland Rivers provides.
The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development describes intellectual and developmental disabilities as disorders that are usually present at birth and negatively affect the course of an individual’s physical, intellectual and/or emotional development. Often these conditions affect multiple body systems and can impact such things as fine motor skills, speech and movement.
In addition, although there can be some distinction between intellectual and developmental disabilities, both share some common characteristics. Generally, IDDs are life-long conditions that can impact learning, understanding and social skills, as well as an individual’s ability for self-care, mobility and independent living. Of course, the level of impairment and ability, and the bodily systems affected, vary greatly from one individual to the next.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most developmental disabilities are thought to be caused by a complex mix of factors that could include genetics, parental health and behaviors during pregnancy, complications during birth, maternal or perinatal infections, or exposure of the mother or child to high levels of environmental toxins such as lead. Although we know the cause of some developmental disabilities, such as fetal alcohol syndrome, for most we don’t.
At Highland Rivers, our IDD services are delivered under a program called Kaleidoscope. The Kaleidoscope program provides activities, services, learning opportunities and supports to help individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities live independently in their communities. The program provides year-round, quality-driven social, recreational, vocational and educational programs for individuals, and provides support to their families.
Some of the services provided by Kaleidoscope include prevocational and supported employment (including job coaching and assisted job search); social and community involvement (including volunteer opportunities and Special Olympics); education and learning (such as computer training, art, nutrition); and recreational activities (movie and game nights, participation in local parades and events).
Most of these services are provided at two day programs we operate — one in Cedartown and one in Dalton — but we also partner with other local day program providers to ensure every individual we serve has access to these services in their community.
In addition, Highland Rivers provides a variety of residential opportunities for individuals with IDDs, depending on their level of functional independence, family circumstances and living preferences. We work with dozens of local households that have opened their homes to individuals with IDDs as host homes. We also operate several group homes for individuals with disabilities, including those who are medically fragile.
In order to participate in Kaleidoscope services, an individual must complete an application with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
If you live in any of the counties served by Highland Rivers, contact the DBHDD Region 1 office at (678) 947-2818. The application and other information can be found online at: http://dbhdd.georgia.gov/accessing-services. For more information about Highland Rivers IDD services, call us at (706) 270-5050.