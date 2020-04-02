When schools closed because of the coronavirus I thought of my late parents, both of whom were teachers. I considered the many challenges they would have faced, trying to teach remotely, if this coronavirus nightmare had happened in those days.
When my parents were teachers, there were no smart boards, computers, Chromebooks, or cellphones. There were blackboards, overhead projectors, transparencies, mimeograph machines, and rotary dial telephones.
For those of you who do not remember mimeograph machines, or know what one is, I will explain.
Invented in 1886, a mimeograph machine was a printing machine with an ink-fed drum, around which a cut waxed stencil was placed and which rotated as successive sheets of paper were fed into it. Teachers printed work sheets and tests on mimeograph machines.
I continued to imagine how it might have been for teachers to conduct class if schools were closed in the years before the technology I mentioned. I envision teachers mailing assignments to their students, and completed assignments being mailed to teachers. Google classroom is a wonderful resource but it was not available in those days.
These days, online learning is the method by which lessons are taught. Even though the pandemic made it necessary to close schools, learning must go on.
I know an eighth grade math teacher from Calhoun who states her students have access to her around the clock. She does not want her students to have to wait for questions to be answered. One day last week, she laughed when she said to me, “I miss seeing my students every day, but I am tired. My students are teenagers. They are up late. I cannot have them contacting me every night at 11 p.m.!”
Challenges to online learning
My friend’s daughter, Taylor, is a junior at South Forsyth High School in Cumming. One day Taylor’s social studies teacher instructed students to sign on for a webinar at 10 a.m. However, the system overloaded due to the number of people trying to sign on at one time. Taylor took a picture of the error message and emailed it to the teacher. Otherwise, the teacher would have given Taylor a zero. The school system has since completed a system upgrade to correct that problem. Taylor signed on for the webinar the next week.
Online learning and working from homeLiving rooms have turned into offices and classrooms. Parents are working from home. Children are participating in school from home via the internet. Middle school and high school students are involved in online learning at home. Therefore, parents are probably much more involved in the day-to-day learning of their children.
The family that lives next door to Taylor has three children in elementary school. The mother is a nurse and the father works from home. The children all have online school work to do but the family only has one computer. So the father bought a new computer so the children could do their school work.
Maintaining schedules and routinesThere was a delightful news story about an Ohio neighborhood where, when the schools were closed, the children all recited the Pledge of Allegiance together. Every morning they all went to their backyards, but stayed right outside their back door, thereby keeping a proper distance from each other. The neighborhood parents said the children said the Pledge of Allegiance in order to keep a semblance of normalcy. The Pledge of Allegiance was an integral part of the children’s schedule at school.
Teachers, these days, are going above and beyond the call of obligations. Keeping everything light and fun … leading students in creative activities … conducting interesting lessons … keeping students engaged in learning … and maintaining normalcy are all things for which our teachers are to be commended.
Thank you, teachers
We don’t thank our teachers enough. Even so, these days Americans everywhere appreciate what teachers are doing, especially pursuant to online learning. Currently, because of closed schools, educators are facing more challenges than ever. Many thanks to teachers everywhere ... one and all.