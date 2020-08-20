March 1939 in Rocky Face, Georgia, Mama graduated from Westside High School. On Aug. 29, 1939, she left home for Berry College where she started school in September. She never looked back.
Mama loved her friends and family but she was ambitious. She often said, “People will judge you by the way you talk.” Mama was determined to be well spoken. Throughout the summer, before she left for Berry, she practiced diction. She said she did not want to arrive at Berry “sounding like a hick.” Through the years, Mama told me that story several times. I once said to her, “Where do you think most of the students are coming from? Tennessee. North Georgia. Alabama. They probably all talk like that.” Mama said, “Exactly. I do not want to sound like a hayseed.”
Recently, hoping to get rid of some things, I went through some boxes and was delighted to discover some of Mama’s letters, her diary, and three report cards. The report cards were from first grade, second grade and 10th grade, all of which were signed by Mama’s father, the late Bert Griffin. Mama excelled at everything she ever put her hand to and school was no exception. Mama made an A in ‘most every class. There were several classes in which she earned A+ and she earned a B+ in History.
Mama’s diary
Of particular interest to me was Mama’s diary. I wondered if reading her diary would be crossing a boundary by reading what was sure to be personal stories. However, I was more intrigued with the narratives about Mama’s days at Berry College.
New Year’s Day 1939 through New Year’s Eve 1942 were the dates covered in the diary. The pages of the diary were filled with stories about dances, basketball games, parties, the weather, school work, tests and visits from friends and family. Mama wrote about friends and family from whom she received letters, like the one from Daddy in which he asked her for her picture and wanted to know if he could call on her.
The pilgrims visit Berry
Martha Berry went to New York several times trying to raise funds for the Berry Schools. Ultimately, Miss Berry had success on her fundraising trips. Every April, the New Yorkers who donated so much money to the Berry Schools made a pilgrimage to Berry.
Miss Berry entertained them and showed them around the schools. The Berry students began calling the visitors “the pilgrims.” When the pilgrims’ visit at Berry was over, they usually went to Jekyll Island for the summer.
Mama wrote in her diary, every April, “We’ve been busy getting ready for the pilgrims. Miss Berry practically had us outside polishing magnolia leaves.” She also wrote, “We served dinner to the pilgrims tonight.” And “We sang for the pilgrims as they left.”
Mama worked hard
A recurring diary entry was, “I worked hard today.” I wondered what that meant because Mama always worked hard. Mama worked in the home economics department so cooking, canning, making beds, ironing, and sewing were some of her many activities. She definitely worked hard.
Mama met Daddy in school
Daddy went to high school at Berry. He milked cows in the Normandy Barns, which have since become WinShape Retreat Center. On Dec. 23, 1942, Mama wrote in her diary, “Paul came to my home. I was so happy. He proposed tonight.” On Dec. 14, 1945, Mama and Daddy got married at Barnwell Chapel.
Mama graduated from Berry
By December 1943, Mama had completed all the requirements for graduation. However, Miss Powers, in the Home Economics Department, wouldn’t let her go. She held Mama back one more term and required her to work. A Home Ec major, Mama graduated with honors from Berry in May 1944.
A woman of few words
Mama passed away in 2012 and, as you may imagine, I really miss her. She was a phenomenal cook and a very talented seamstress. A second grade teacher in the Rome City schools for over 30 years, Mama taught at North Rome Elementary and North Heights and supervised the student teachers from Shorter and Berry. She furthered her education at West Georgia College where she earned a master’s degree in Reading. A woman of few words, Mama was polished and gracious and an exceedingly good role model, not only for me but for many.
I was always very close to Mama, but reading that diary enabled me to know her better. That diary was a window into Mama’s collegiate life, what she did for fun, the music she listened to, the popular dances of the day, her friends and some pivotal life events.
Mama’s letters, and her diary are absolute treasures and the memories reflected in them will sustain me. It is fitting that I am saving Mama’s letters and her diary for my granddaughter, Charlotte, who is named after Mama.