Mama said ‘Look up!’

I always look up.
There is a great big ferris wheel at Atlantic Station, in Atlanta. I’ve always wanted to ride it and one day, even though we were in the area, we didn’t have time to ride it. I did not notice the long line of people waiting to ride.
I looked up and imagined what a fabulous view there must be from the top of that wheel and how much fun it would be to ride!
I put my cell phone down, get off Facebook, and unplug every once in a while. I look up and see delightful things. The red tail hawk soaring overhead. The Canada geese flying in formation at sunset. The sun comes out, just after the rain ...
I look up and see a rainbow. I especially enjoy looking at the stars when the moon is full. The magnificent full moon, the stars, and the occasional shooting star are a sight to behold.
Looking up is being optimistic
When our situations in life improve, we say, “things are looking up.” That means things are getting better.
A favorite saying of mine is, “Twixt the doughnut and the hole, the difference is droll. The optimist sees the doughnut. The pessimist sees the hole.”
What a fun way to ponder optimism. A saying like that encourages us to be optimistic.
Being in the moment
Children find joy in everything because they know how to be in the moment. The dandelion in the yard. The ant on the sidewalk. The bee buzzing in and out of the flowers. A leaf as it lazily falls from the tree. A butterfly flitting through the back yard. Those are all things that enthrall children.
Children are much better than we are at being in the moment and I am happy to follow their example. The only way to truly enjoy each day is to be in the moment. I have this in mind every morning when I enjoy a cup of coffee.
These days, in order to slow down the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease, we are admonished to stay home. Being at home more means we can eat dinner together at home and, as the weather is getting nicer, we could have a cookout. We can watch a good movie together with our family. We can read a great book.
Mama said ‘Look up!’
I miss Mama. She passed away in 2012. She had a sweet, gentle spirit and always knew exactly what to say. Ever the optimist, she always had an encouraging word for us, and for her second grade students as well.
The world is weathering a storm these days. I frequently think about Mama and wonder what she would say if she had lived to see this pandemic. During a difficult time, Mama would often say, “This too shall pass.” At other times she’d say, “Look up! Things will get better.”
I looked up and things always got better. The difficult times passed away. Mama was right.
These days I will continue Mama’s example of looking up. I’ll go outside, on a beautiful night, and gaze at the majestic, cobalt blue, starry sky. The scary, global pandemic won’t last forever.
This too shall pass.