Having grown up around Rome, I look back at places that used to be but no longer exist.
There in Anchor Duck were some houses between the railroad tracks that was called Snake Island. Scant Corners was at Martha Berry and West Tenth. You can see the name but oldtimers will tell you that the Scant Corners we knew no longer exists. A Saturday night on Scant Corners was something to remember.
There is one place that was going strong when I was growing up, that if you speak of it they will look at you kind of funny. Most people nowadays have never heard of a place called Hell’s Hollow. Most of the people will shake their head and say “Hell’s Hollow? Never heard of such a place. Where was it?”
It was in the area just below the Civic Center. The first time that I ever saw it, it was full of run-down houses. It was a place where poor folk lived. It was a place where you could pick up a pint of white whiskey. I knew two bootleggers that lived in Hell’s Hollow. I bet you are wondering, that far back, how a small boy could know bootleggers.
When school was out on Friday, I would hurry home. Back then you had what was called school clothes and everyday clothes. When school was out you hurried home and changed clothes as fast as possible. On Fridays I would grab my fishing pole and head for the river. I would catch enough fish to sell and make what we called show fare, to see Gene Autry and Roy Rogers at the movies.
To get to what I called my catfish hole, I would come off Fifth Avenue at the end of the bridge and come down by the old jail. There were houses all though the area. The road that led to Celanese was not much more than a road of potholes. I would go down by where the library is now. There were houses on both sides of the road. There was a cemetery on the right side of the road. And there was one house that sat down in a field on the side where the river ran. I would go down by the house to get on the riverbank.
I had been down to my favorite spot and had caught a good-size string of catfish. I made it to the road and was resting when a gentleman came by. He stopped and looked at my fish.
“What are you going to do with all the fish?” he asked. “I am going to sell them,” I said. I could tell by the look in his eyes that he wanted them. “What will you give me for them?” I asked. He scratched his head saying, “Mighty fine-looking fish.” I watched him trying to put a price on them. I knew about what I had been getting for them from the people up on the hill behind Broad Street. “If you will come with me, I will give you $2 for half of them.” He said. “A friend of mine will give you $2.50 for the others.”
This was the best offer I had ever had. I followed him as he crossed the road and started toward the Civic Center. I had never been in the Hollow so I was surprised at what I saw.
He said his name was Foster. He was a tall lanky fellow and one of his steps made about five of mine. I was trying to keep up, but carrying the string of fish and my fishing pole was too much. He stopped, smiling. He handed me the brown paper sack that he carried and took my fish. The sack he gave me to carry felt like it was empty compared with the fish.
We came to the Hollow and he went up the steps to the first house. I will always remember what he did as I stepped upon the porch. He opened the door and to someone inside said, “Alright, you in there. Keep your language decent. I have a young gentleman with me and he doesn’t need to hear your mouth.”
I followed him into the kitchen where a lady was cooking. She made a fuss about the fish and, when I started out the door to the porch, handed me another dollar. Foster came out carrying about half of the fish and said, “Come on. We will sell the rest to my friend Rooster.” I remember thinking what man had a rooster for a friend — specially one who ate catfish.
I followed him down the step and across the road to a house. He knocked on the door and yelled as loud as he could, “Rooster, get your big self out here.” I got myself into position to see him, and I did. The biggest man I believe that I had ever seen came through the door. He had to turn sideways in order to get though the door.
I backed to the edge of the porch to where I could run if he got after me. He had a big smile on his face and I knew then that he wasn’t going to hurt me. Foster held up the fish. They were still flopping around on the stringer. Foster asked, “What about it, Rooster? A mess of fresh catfish for $3.” I didn’t say anything. I watched Rooster. I could tell he was going to buy them but wanted to haggle. He and Foster began to haggle over the price. Foster wound up getting me $6 for all of them.
With money in my pocket I left, promising them that I would bring them some more the next weekend. I remember Foster telling me to never come in the Hollow after dark. He said it “wasn’t no place for a small gentleman.” I was told to always come to his house first. I met a lady who lived there named Edna. Edna was a nice lady who always had a piece of cake for a small starving boy.
I made some friends in Hell’s Hollow but never went there after dark. I know now that Foster and Rooster were selling white whiskey. I saw the police raid them several time while I was selling my fish. We moved from Fourth Ward and I lost sight of the people who had been friends to a small boy. I often wonder what happened to them.