Webster defines rage as “violent and uncontrolled anger.” I characterize it as a disease that spreads like wildfire. And if we don’t douse the fury inferno in our country, the flames will engulf us.
Rage stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Bitterness is the basis for much racism and hostility. And sadly, some individuals’ inner turmoil fires guns at innocent citizens. Uncontrolled anger permeates every corner of our society, resulting in deaths and devastation.
Many want to blame the increasing number of mass shootings on mental illness. And yes, many assassins are suffering from sickness. Others condemn weapons and desire to improve gun legislation. This unsightly horror becomes a political dilemma, creating only a boiling stew of blame. However, at the bottom of the pot lies rage. Out-of-control anger mixed with a firearm causes deaths and injuries by both the mentally ill and evil individuals. In other words, responsible people who value life must address all causes of mass casualties instead of pointing fingers.
Many factors stoke burning outrage. Injustice, poverty, greed, and inequality are the major contributors, but there are also the oft-overlooked elements.
Lies: The acceptance of lies and conspiracies in our society is rampant. A 2018 MIT study found that fake or misleading tweets spread through social media 70% faster than truthful ones. Their final analysis concluded, “False news spreads faster, farther, deeper, and more broadly than truth.” It is worse today than five years ago.
It is necessary to implement a return to seeking facts, not deluding ourselves by the material we believe to be true.
Media: Whether it is social media platforms, publications, radio, or television, there is a responsibility for all news outlets to educate and inform. To provoke public ire to increase ratings and popularity abuses the right of free speech. We all have an opinion, but to opine with respect laced with truths produces wisdom instead of wrath.
Misplaced loyalty: Like many Americans, I am tired of the language politicians use to win an election or lead their followers into furious and defiant actions. Do we need to realize they are appealing to the worst in us? These errant leaders expect us to follow suit because they require our loyalty, but our allegiance should belong to a higher source. So, if you can’t imagine God using their words, it’s probably not a good idea to stand beside them.
Division: We create animosity when we don’t connect with others or lean toward understanding our fellow humans. We will never agree on every issue, but we should listen respectfully and empathetically to each other. We ignite division with stubbornness, self-righteousness, and contempt.
For out-of-control anger to ease, we need to participate in dousing the flames of hatred fueled by lies, division, errant leaders, and misguided allegiance.
Water buckets filled with compassion, wisdom, kindness, and God’s words are the weapons we must use to end the war on burning rage. Give those who suffer a helping hand and those who need care an empathetic heart.
American citizens must propel an effort to get along. We have enough hills to climb and battles to fight without rebelling against each other.
My brother and I could get into some raucous spats as kids. I was always right, and he was always wrong. Never mind that he was 6 years older, more educated, and more pragmatic; I ignored such truths.
Mom was so tired of our mouths one day, she put us in a room and declared, “Until you both can behave, be civil, and respect each other, you stay in there. So, figure it out!” With that, she shut the door and I shouted, “Well, he started it!” My big brother yelled, “No, she did!’
That is what we must do today. Until we can be mannerly, quiet the rampant rage, and accept reality, we should close the door to our hateful mouths. We might discover that we are all brothers and sisters searching for the same things; peace and freedom to pursue our dreams. We need to figure it out instead of passing blame and fueling the fire.
We are not little children, but our actions affect the ones who look to us to guide them. The bully teaches his child how to spread torment, the abusive parents prepare their child to abuse, and the angry, bitter soul pushes his rage onto the innocent.
We are God’s people; perhaps instead of embracing fury, we should fear the Lord’s wrath toward us because of our unchecked rage and ungodly actions.
“Know this, my beloved brothers and sisters, let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger; for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.” James: 1: 19-20