Pre-pandemic, I told you about an incident that occurred when I was asked to speak at a local civic club’s lunch meeting.
It didn’t go as I had hoped it would. Let’s just say that my brand of humor and delivery didn’t exactly match up with the tone of that particular club.
I bombed. There’s no denying it. I thought I’d walk in there and kill with my witty and off-color jokes.
I couldn’t have been more wrong. Those folks in their nice business suits were not having it. A small number of members seemed entertained by my witticisms but more than half of the room exhibited zero facial expressions the entire time I was up there.
So needless to say I was a bit hesitant when I got invited recently to speak at another local civic club. Priscilla Watkins asked me to be a guest speaker at the Noon Optimist Club.
Now I knew that the Noon Optimists are particularly focused on impacting the lives of our community’s children and youth through service projects and programs. So of course I was happy to speak to them, but I was still a little hesitant because of that debacle at the other club.
On Monday I showed up to their meeting at the Palladium and right off the bat everyone was very welcoming and made me feel very at ease.
And the food was delicious. I had meatloaf, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. P.S. Most of these civic clubs serve lunch at their meetings and most of the food is fantastic.
Anyhow, as I said, everyone was extremely welcoming and came over to say hello and made me feel a lot less nervous. They conducted some club business and then I was introduced and got up to speak.
I spoke about life as a feature writer at a small-town newspaper and about how I get to meet the most amazing people and see some pretty cool places. People tell me about their lives and about their family and their past and then I share those stories with readers. It’s a pretty sweet gig.
I talked about some of the more unusual moments the job has offered. Some have been awkward, some have been embarrassing, some have been emotional, but all have made me more aware that, as my granny would say, “It takes all kinds.”
I’m glad I get to meet and have conversations with people from all walks of life. In my line of work I get to interact with some folks who are very wealthy and some who are very poor. I get to talk to people who are extremely successful and some who are just down on their luck. I’ve sat in living rooms and kitchens and on front porches and offices and listened as people poured out their hearts to me.
And I don’t take that for granted. Not for one minute. People don’t have to share their stories with me, but they do. And I’m grateful for that.
But as I told all this to the Noon Optimist Club, in a way only I can tell it, punctuated with colloquialisms and euphemisms here and there, I was glad to see that most all of the members were entertained.
They made me feel like they really were interested in what I was talking about. And it reminded me that it’s important to find your audience. Not everyone will like what you have to say or will appreciate your point of view and that’s OK. ‘Cause somewhere out there are folks who do.
If you’re looking to lend your time and efforts to a local civic club, you might consider the Noon Optimists. They meet on Mondays at the Palladium at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and they seem like a great group of folks.
As I stated before, they’re a community-focused organization with particular emphasis on children and youth and they’re currently looking for new members. Find them online or on Facebook and see if this could be the right organization for you.
One of the cool things about the club is that after each meeting they stand and recite their Creed. It’s a gentle reminder of some of the positive things we should focus on. Here are a few of its points that I liked:
Promise Yourself
To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.
To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.
To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.
To think only of the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best.
To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.
To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievement of the future.
To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.
To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others (they all looked at me when they said that one).
To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.
Thank you to the members of the Rome Noon Optimist Club for making me feel so welcome and for a wonderful meal.