Valentine’s day has just passed, a day most noted for romantic gestures — Cupid’s arrow, chocolate, roses, candlelit dinners.
For lovers who do enjoy celebrating this day that centers on the expression of affection, I couldn’t help wondering what Feb. 14 was like for couples this pandemic year. So I conducted a short survey and presented five questions.
The participants celebrate Valentine’s Day with their partners each year, live with their significant others, and have been in the relationship for no less than seven years.
Did this Valentine’s Day seem more significant than last year’s (before the pandemic broke out?)
The majority answered “yes” here.
Some responses:
“... this year is significant in that we have realized what is truly important to us — time spent together.”
“... because loved ones have died this year, and we are aware of our fragility.”
Were extra measures taken in celebrating Valentine’s Day this year and, if so, why?
The responses were even, “yes” and “no.” Some of those who answered “yes” gave the reason that they felt they needed to do something extra special since this year posed such a challenge.
“Due to my wife being high risk she avoids exposure, so I do more of anything needed outside of the home. I would say yes due to making sure her health and the kids are safe by avoiding excessive exposure and contact.”
Were regular plans altered by COVID concerns, and, if so, what did you do in place of how you would normally celebrate?
Again, even responses here. Those whose plans were altered cited that they made different dinner arrangements in place of eating out in public.
“Yes. We reserved a room and planned to hire a chef for our cuisine. We would have just gone to a restaurant if COVID was not a concern.”
What do you most look forward to about Valentine’s Day, and did this year change that in any way?
All responses were no. No one felt that what makes this day special to them had changed this year. Every participant answered that they look forward to the time spent with loved ones.
“We love to reminisce on this day. We have shared so many V-days together ... That did not change this year.”
“Maybe it’s that we’ve been together 17 years? I don’t know. In some ways, ALL OF OUR DAYS are Valentine’s Day.”
“Being with my loved one, exchanging cards in which we write long notes, and sharing a special dessert which we created together.”
What is your favorite Valentine’s Day memory?
I’ll just leave these here …
“I don’t have one, really. Maybe it’s just that all of them are so comfortable. No need to impress anyone.”
“My husband proposed to me on Valentine’s Day! The holiday will always hold a very special place in my heart.”
“I have ‘memories.’ Every year my husband is home to celebrate. He always cooks something extra special whether it be for breakfast or dinner.”
“That’s tough because we try to make every day memorable since we never know what’s going to happen next.”
“For our first Valentine’s as a married couple, I made one dessert and my loved one brought another, so we put them together in a delicious combination. Now we have that same dessert each year.”
Of course, this was not a true scientific experiment. I do not have calculated percentages and statistics to present.
Those who participated are from a variety of backgrounds — different ethnicities, cultures, religions, and traditions — and they still had more in common than not.
Feb. 14 is a time set aside for their partners and the moments they look back fondly on together. It is a reminder of what it means to have each other.
Their Valentine’s Day narrative was one about connection and keeping it intact.
And isn’t Love really just connection at its core?