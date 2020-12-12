All I want for Christmas ... is a return to normal.
I want to be able to go to a college basketball game with 9,000-plus jammed into The Jungle, some of you know it as Auburn Arena.
Heck, I want to go to the Christmas basketball tournament at Armuchee High School. It would be my first trip into the new gym. I’d love to see it packed to the rafters with folks screaming and hollering for Coosa, Rome, Model, Armuchee, Model, Darlington, Pepperell or whoever else is playing.
I really want to go State Mutual Stadium this spring and watch professional baseball with more than 5,000 folks having a great time at an event that a family can afford to attend.
I can’t begin to tell you how happy I was this week when I got the news that Rome has been promoted to the Braves’ High A affiliate.
First, it is indicative of the parent club’s support for baseball in Rome. Second, we’re probably going to see a bunch of new teams coming into State Mutual Stadium this year. We’re still waiting to see exactly what the league is going to be called and who all of the other teams are.
This COVID crap has caused minor league baseball to completely realign, reducing the number of teams and leagues. That was probably a good thing in the long term but I feel bad, really bad, for communities that lost franchises.
I played Little League baseball and then Babe Ruth baseball as a youth. I was a pitcher and catcher and occasionally played first base or the outfield.
I was a pitcher back in the day when the coaches didn’t have to count how many pitches were being thrown because your pitchers were on a mandated pitch count. Way back then, Little League didn’t care if a kid wore out his arm halfway through the season.
In fact, I made all-stars my last year in Little League and was the pitcher in our opening game against North Springfield. We got clobbered because our all-star catcher, from another regular season team, couldn’t catch my assortment of curveballs or knuckleballs.
I was what is known as a junker.
My fastball was not particularly fast and the kids from North Springfield hammered it early and often. Actually, we lost 14-9. I was taken off the mound in the second inning but shifted out to right field ‘cause they wanted my bat in the line-up ... in case we needed a squeeze bunt.
That was my other specialty.
I don’t remember what my batting average was, probably well under .300, but if my team had a runner on third base and there were less than two outs, I was going to squeeze bunt. I could really lay it down.
The really cool thing — once I got into Babe Ruth ball and runners could take a lead — was if we had runners on second and third, the runner on second base would take off with the pitch and never stop, coming around third base and we’d catch the defense napping and get two runs.
I was never sure if I was legitimately credited with two RBIs in that situation or the defense got an error. I always claimed the RBIs.
You don’t see kids bunt much anymore. It’s a lost art. While I could sacrifice, or squeeze bunt, I rarely tried to bunt for a base hit ‘cause I couldn’t run a lick. Never could.
I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed the Rome Braves this year and I can’t imagine what the loss of a full minor league season has meant to player development for the parent organization.
The Atlanta organization has done a better job than many of growing young players through their system. Think of the key players that have come through Rome — from Brian McCann and Jeff Francouer years ago to Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr., Max Fried and Mike Soroka more recently
The Rome Braves, as mentioned before, are affordable entertainment for a whole family. You can go to the ballgame, buy everybody a hot dog and soft drink for the cost of parking at a major league game.
Baseball has taken some hits in recent years as being a slow sport. It may not be as fast-paced as football or basketball, but it’s still America’s sport.
Let me relate a conversation with former major league pitcher Milt Pappas that I had years ago at the Washington, D.C., Home Plate Club.
He explained why someone who was a .300 hitter (successful only three times out of 10) is a Hall of Fame player.
Given the speed of a major league pitch, and distance between the mound and home plate, the hitter has about two-fifths of a second to make up his mind whether to swing or not. Then he’s got to hit a tiny target moving at better than 90 mph and hit it between eight people (remember the catcher is behind him, and please NEVER refer to him as the hind catcher) on the defense, to be successful.
If a doctor or lawyer is only successful three times out of 10, well, let’s just say they’re not bookmarked among the favorites on my phone.
So here’s to a return to State Mutual Stadium in 2021. There’s nothing like the smell of a freshly cut infield, a box of popcorn or huge soft pretzel and a giant Diet Coke to make me feel like things are normal again.
Play ball!