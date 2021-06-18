When we arrived in Germany that November the snow and ice were waiting for us. We were stationed for a few months in Pirmasens, headquarters for the Signal Corps. In the mountains the snow got several feel deep during the winter.
When we moved to the Rhine River Valley town called Worms it was like leaving Rome and going to Key West, Florida, in the middle of January — cold but pleasant. We would get our snow while on maneuvers in the mountains.
Our motorpool was several blocks from our barracks so we would have to walk to it. At first we didn’t pay much attention to the children outside the gate. They were there at a certain time on weekdays and nearly all day on the weekends. As we soldiers went to the motorpool they would follow, knowing we were always good for a chocolate bar or some other goody.
There was one German boy who just stood back when the soldiers came out the gate. He would look at each, then go back and sit down. I had offered him a candy bar and he refused it, and tried again for several weeks before he finally accepted.
It got to where he would follow me to the motorpool. I asked and he said he understood English, and said his name was Peter. He would walk beside me not saying a word, but eventually I got him talking.
With my Class A pass, anytime I didn’t have duty I was free to go off the post anywhere I wanted. On Sunday evenings after dinner I would go the park to relax on the Rhine River. It had all kinds of boats on it and I would sit and watch.
I befriended an old German who came down to the river to fish. He spoke a little English and I understood a little German. One day as I was sitting watching him fish, I was surprised when Peter sat down beside me. He gave me one of his sad smiles and said, “You like it here.” Yes, it was peaceful there.
I asked Peter his age. “I am 10,” he said, and grew quiet and we sat there until I had to get back to the barracks. As he was leaving he asked if I came there very often. “Every Sunday if possible,” I said.
I spent quite a few hours on that bench talking to that little boy. I have never forgotten his sad smile. He would be smiling, but his eyes were sad. And why would he look at the face of each soldier who came through the gate? Before shipping back to the states I would get my answer.
One Sunday morning as I passed through the gate on my way to the park I saw Peter standing there. He called me by my name, which he seldom did. “Lonie,” he said, “my mother wishes you come to our house today.” He had never before mentioned his parents. I agreed and as I followed him he began to tell me that his mother worked at an American club for servicemen.
He’d never talked as much as he did that day. It wasn’t far to the house and we got there in just a few minutes. I was familiar with the area because of the service clubs for soldiers there. He opened the door and inside stood a woman whom I had seen working at the snack bar at a skating rink run by the armed forces. She was as surprised to see that it was me as I was to see she was Peter’s mother.
I learned that day why Peter had such a sad smile. On a small table was a picture of a soldier who she said was Peter’s father. She spoke both English and German, and had taught Peter English in hope he would get to America one day.
I learned that Peter’s father had shipped back to the states and she had not heard from him. She waited, hoping that he would come back for them, to take them to America. I was told that he had been gone for more than a year and they had not heard from him.
Peter’s heart was sad even when he gave you the big smile of a 10-year-old. Day after day he searched for the face of his father among the soldiers who came though the gate. I was there for almost a year more and his father had not come back.
The last thing I remember about Worms, Germany, was leaving that little boy sitting by the gate, looking for his father’s face among the soldiers as I left on the back of a truck to ship out to the states.