Those of us who are sheltering in place for the first time are finding it very hard and for some it is near impossible.
We all now have a better understanding as to why the prison leaders use solitary confinement as punishment. That is next to the worst punishment a human being can be given. I am surprise that more of our prisoners are not totally insane when they step back into the larger society. These prison guards must realize that loneliness is not just a feeling. They know that human interaction is as needful as water. It is a signal just as thirst signals that the body needs water, just as hunger pangs are signals that the body needs food.
Loneliness lets us know that the human spirit needs another human with which to interact. Remember God’s thoughts when he made man? He looked at man and said it is not good for man to be alone. He made that other human female because he knew that she would be sociable and talk.
What we must do now, that we know that loneliness is not just a feeling, is examine how it has been successfully handled in the past. Throughout history we have many examples of how it can be tolerated with great emotional, physical and spiritual success in the end.
Bible readers can recall how Paul, who is in the New Testament, continued to minister from prison as he awaited his death. Paul was thrown in prison on trumped up charges that he along with other Christians burned down a section in Nero’s state.
He was placed in the lower chamber which was dim, dank, and dirty and was known in earlier times as the Tullianum dungeon. Its “neglect, darkness, and stench” gave it “a hideous and terrifying appearance,” according to Roman historian Sallust.
None of us are sheltering in place in something of that nature.
Paul continued to inspire and encourage the leaders in seven churches, as well as many Christian followers, to press ever forward in the Faith. He continued to allow his mind to break the chains of imprisonment. They locked his physical body up but he made sure that his mind was never behind bars. He made the decision to intentionally become a prisoner/slave of Christ.
The other thing that kept him was his ability to write. More than likely he was able to read his own writing and encourage himself. Someone wrote a song expressing the belief that sometimes one has to encourage himself. Paul did that well and never complained. When the mind breaks free it has to have some place to go, and he locked his mind with Christ.
Another strong man who taught us that isolation in a dungeon can help us grow and come out stronger was Nelson Mandela. He taught us how strong the mind is if we feed it the proper food. He might have gotten his inspiration from knowing the words penned by Paul to the church in Philippi.
Philippians 4:8 says, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
After 27 years in prison Mandela was released back in society a much stronger man emotionally and spiritually. He later died of a lung infection, which was probably the result of being in the damp prison for a period of time. Although he was moved to three different prison during those 27 years, conditions were not inviting in any of the places.
The United Kingdom appointed a Loneliness Minister in 2018. When I read that, I wondered what that country knew that we did not know or had not experienced. The UK is old enough to be our parent and to know more as a parent.
As I examined the reason for the appointment, my thoughts were on the weekly situations existing in our own community. Why are people in our community so depressed and miserable that they want to kill themselves as well as other people?
Before this pandemic caused us to distance ourselves, many of us isolated ourselves voluntarily. As the coronavirus forces us to socially distance ourselves, life seems shallower, more like survival than living.
It is not the economy that we must worry about but how we will be changed on the other side. Many are saying that we will try to go back to business as usual. What do you think? For the past century, human life has focused increasingly on money and material belongings, which, especially with technology, led to neglect of human relationships. Research reveals that more people are living alone now than ever in history.
We do have some say about how we will change in a positive way. We must choose today how we are going to alleviate the negative ways of dealing with this loneliness.
We can now find out who we are and what we really like. What makes us feel empowered? What do we have a passion for? What makes us feel complete? What do we still have in our circle that makes us want to jump out of bed every morning, not drag out? What persons can we reach out to encourage and to bless? Is my life story worth penning? If you think so, let the words begin to flow. What are some nuggets I can share with others that will be useful at this time and even beyond? Do not wait for someone else to put you on paper.
Humans have this dire need to connect, and it begins at birth. Our brains have learned that social isolation is a death sentence, but we have a choice. We can say “I will not die.” Now that we’re suddenly stuck at home, the best means of surviving, psychologically and biologically, is to interact with people by whatever means available.