LOCAL COLUMNIST: Rome Hosiery Mill led the nation
Textile was once the “King of Rome Manufacturing.” I don’t think anyone would doubt that fact. From 1895 when Massachusetts Cotton Mill opened its Lindale plant until Tubize opened in 1929, we had an influx of textile operations.
Our morals, ethics and values are a direct result of things taught to us by working in the mill or by those that worked there. Certainly our work ethic was. One thing I remember about the mill, if you asked for a job and got one, that’s what you had, a job. It was sink or swim time.
I met Mr. Tommy Stewart through a Facebook hit from Margaret Stewart, who said her father-in-law was 95 and had worked at the Rome Hosiery Mill. Russell McClanahan and I had him come to the Rome Area History Museum as guest of honor and tell us about it. Russell did a video of his talk for future reference.
By 1930, when Mr. Stewart went to work, Rome Hosiery Mill employed 1,000 workers and was manufacturing 1.5 million dozen pairs of work socks a year. They were the largest manufacturer of men’s work socks in the country and one of the largest on the planet.
Glen Milner Boulevard didn’t exist and the neighborhood around the mill was its own little community. Mr. Stewart spoke about not only the closeness of the community but the family atmosphere in the mill. He said what a fine gentleman Mr. Roy Berry was; that you could count on Mr. Berry to take care of the mill’s employees when they were sick or out of work.
Mr. Stewart, who went to work at 14, said that before he entered the mill, Mr. Berry would take him downtown and buy his school supplies for the coming year. He developed a tight loyalty to the mill and to the Berrys. His father worked in the mill and they lived almost across the street.
Mr. Stewart's first job was putting up yarn in the looping room for less than 50 cents an hour. They worked an average of 12 hours a day and a half-day Saturday. He said that when the law went into effect limiting work weeks to 40 hours, he and some friends celebrated by going to the movies at the Rivoli Theatre, even though they knew the loss of hours would cut their pay.
One of the things Mr. Stewart enjoyed growing up, and at the mill, was baseball. He said when they graded the land to build the DeSoto Theatre on Broad they created a perfect place to play ball, and he and his friends did this until construction started.
The Hosiery Mill was in a local baseball league. Mr. Stewart said it was one notch under the big textile league of Lindale, Shannon, Celanese and Anchor Duck. But in 1946 they won the league championship by beating a good Kingston team, and he had the trophy to prove it.
He went to try out for the St. Louis Cardinals at Celanese field during one of the major league team’s excursions into the South. He was a second baseman and injured his hand during try-outs and was unable to compete, but he added that it was a fun day.
When Russell asked him where the Hosiery Mill played their games, he said most were next to Barron Stadium and some next to the mill in the neighborhood.
The thing that made the Hosiery Mill so competitive in the sock market was how their machinery was arranged. Mr. Stewart said that when one step was finished it would be at the end of the line for that department, and right at the beginning of the next. There was no wasted time in moving material from department to department.
When asked about other jobs he might have had, he replied that he did a lot of jobs around Rome but put in over 20 years at the Hosiery Mill. He also worked at the West Rome plant for a short time.
However, during the war he took his welding talents to Detroit and made tanks before returning to Rome after it was over.
When the Rome News-Tribune ran a story on the Hosiery Mill in 1953, the work force was down to about 350. But many of those had spent most of their life in the mill. Some of those mentioned were Carl Blackwell, Annie Kirk, Frank Reinhardt, William Ivey and Raymond Shaw. Those five had a combined total of almost 200 years of service, and all of our Floyd County mills had employees with that kind of seniority.
Mr. Stewart has agreed to tour Broad Street with Russell and myself when spring breaks to point out some of the things he remembers and buildings that have changed since his youth. This may turn into a senior excursion. We’re talking about it, anyway. Tommy Stewart is a wealth of information, and I can’t wait.
Now, more than ever, I believe we’re the product of the local mills. Maybe they’re gone or being torn down. Maybe they don’t run ducking or denim anymore. Maybe the last of their employees have not made cloth in Floyd County for over 10 years and counting. Maybe they’ll never resurface.
But there are a lot of Tommy Stewarts in and around Rome who cut their teeth in the mills and then passed the lessons they learned down to their children, whether they wanted them or not. The mill stopped operation in the late 1950s, then the building was torn down to make room for progress, but the legacy of those that worked there is very much alive and well.
From the field till it rolled out the door on its way to market, we owe the very grit in our gut to cotton.
