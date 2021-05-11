I’m by no means up on all the latest trends.
Some of my friends would say I’m stuck in the past.
However, there are a few trends I’ve noticed lately that people have hung on to for far too long. These are activities or items that had a shelf life and we’re past it. But some people can’t let go.
I’ve come up with a little list of things I think we as a community need to move past and not look back on.
Some things are timeless and classic. They’ll always be in style.
And some things are outdated and should be left in the few years they were popular. This is just for entertainment so don’t take it too seriously. I’m just one guy with one opinion.
1. Live/Laugh/Love: I’m over it. And you should be too. This phrase and the art it inspired was extremely popular several years ago but I think we can all agree to let it go. The same goes for those big “GATHER” signs in people’s living rooms or kitchen. We get it. Y’all are gathering.
2. Designer dogs: Yes I know you paid a lot of money for your LabraGermanDoberDoodle. You already told us you drove to Indiana to pick it up and it only eats organic Ramen noodles and can play the clarinet. Good for y’all. But please remember that when you buy these designer dogs, you’re creating a demand for puppies that some irresponsible backyard breeders and puppy mills are happy to accommodate. We have a pet overpopulation problem that can only be remedied if people spay and neuter their pets and if people adopt animals that are already in shelters looking for loving homes. Please consider adopting and fostering instead of buying puppies from pet stores and irresponsible breeders.
3. Signs that tell you what room you’re in: Have you ever been in someone’s house and they have these big signs that let you know what room it is? Like a big sign in the laundry room that says “LAUNDRY” as if the washer and dryer didn’t tip you off. Why do you need a sign that says “Kitchen?” It makes no sense to me. And while we’re talking about signs, try to be original with the art in your home. You think you’re the only one with a sign that says “It is well with my Soul” or “Bless this Nest”?
4. Monogrammed everything: Not everything has to have your monogram. Your tumbler, backpack, car decal, pullover AND keyring don’t all have to have your monogram on them. Especially in those curly letters. It’s way overdone. And I still don’t get why the middle letter isn’t the middle name. Why is the last name in the middle and the middle name in the end?
5. Duckface: If you’re still doing the duckface in photos, please stop. This is where people purse their lips in selfies and other photos. It’s not cute. It was never cute. Stop.
6. TikTok Challenges: Y’all don’t need to be copying every 14-year-old girl on video-sharing social network TikTok every time one puts out a challenge to the internet. Some things are best left to the young.
7. Saying “So I did a thing” when you buy a car: For some reason this has been the trendy phrase to post with photos of a newly purchased vehicle. Why don’t you post something genuine like “I worked hard and bought a new car” or “We traded in the old minivan for this beauty” ... or if some of y’all were being honest you’d post “My parents just bought me this and I’ll wreck it in a week.”
8. Professional photos for every life event: When did we start paying professional photographers to take photos of every single thing that happens in our lives? Here’s what you pay a photographer for — your wedding, your newborn baby, business headshots, holiday cards and SIGNIFICANT birthdays. You don’t need professional photos of you standing in a cotton field for your “milestone” 34th birthday. And you certainly don’t need 50 professionally taken images of your child’s first day of middle school.
9. Putting your drama on social media: I don’t know when or how this became a trend but there’s a lot of folks who enjoy posting their big arguments or fights on social media, which does NOTHING to address the actual issue. If you’ve got beef with your baby daddy, your mother-in-law, your ex or the cashier at Starbucks, Facebook is NOT the place to be airing your grievances with that person. If you find that a lot of your posts begin with “Some people need to ...” or “To the person who ...” please rethink your post. It just makes everyone see that YOU are always at the center of the drama.
Now here’s a returning trend I’m GLAD is back and I know I’ll catch some heat for it: The MULLET. Yes, I said the mullet. I think they’re awesome. A lot of people hate that the mullet is back because they say it’s unattractive, but a mullet was never meant to be “attractive.” The mullet is a statement of personality. It’s a neon sign that says this person knows how to have a good time. This person is the life of the party. I just wish I could pull it off.