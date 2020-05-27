As you pop one of these delectable juicy berries in your mouth, there is much to appreciate about this little red gem, a fruit and not a berry.
With over 200 seeds on the outside, they do not need much soil in which to grow. Its original name was “strewn berry” and scholars think that was derived from the runners that would expand across the hay that surrounded them, giving them the appearance of being strewn about. Some say it was the straw that gave the strawberry its most recent name.
But the magic of this little gem is in the valuable lessons she has to teach us in dedication, perseverance, and success.
May is often referred to as strawberry month. A very nutritious treat, each morsel contains 55 calories per cup. Several servings can offer your body a whopping 75% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C. This berry and its leaves have been used in teas as long ago as 2600 BC, when the Yellow Emperor used them to detoxify and reduce the effects of aging.
It is said that the American Indians used this tiny powerhouse as medicine to clear toxins, and support fertility and child-rearing. Because strawberries are female in nature, she has become categorized as a fertility herb. In keeping with the rose family, she is known for her love-inducing properties.
A prominent figure at the court of the emperor Napoleon was famous for bathing in fresh strawberry juice, which reportedly took 22 pounds of fruit per bath. The ancient Romans used strawberries to alleviate symptoms of depression, bad breath, and to treat kidney stones. These juicy morsels were also depicted often in artwor carved by medieval stonemasons on altars and on tops of pillars in churches to symbolize perfection and righteousness.
California produces an amazing one billion pounds of this delectable fruit each year. If all the strawberries produced in California in one year were laid berry to berry, they would circle the Earth 15 times! The first impact of this juicy morsel came about in North America in the 1600s. It is now grown in every state in the U.S. and province of Canada. Bavarian folk tradition hung baskets of strawberries on the horns of cattle to pay the nature spirits for healthy calves and cows to produce an abundance of milk.
What is it in this magical fruit that brings us healing and fruitful living?
It is in the lessons that the strawberry teaches us in her cultivation and harvesting. Lessons of dedication, perseverance, and success. A life full of healing, growth, and love.
It is in the propagation of her “runners” that grow out and away from the plant so searchingly to take root, that ensure success. Don’t we do the same? We establish roots with our family for future generations, always stretching out our arms and hearts to grow further, heal ourselves, and be as successful as possible.
The other lessons so closely related to a healthy human race are ingredients of dedication and perseverance, both of which this plant has an abundance of. In propagating strawberries, one should avoid using the same soil or containers previously used for their harvesting. As is the case with us, it is better to change up our environment. After cultivating strawberries (ourselves), we should rotate to another culture to reduce our chances of perpetrating the same insidious habits and diseases that have taken root during the year.
It is said that to maintain top quality berries, we should harvest them every other day. They need to remain on the plant to fully ripen. Just as we need to abide in Him on His vine. Do not put off your growth and healing, hoping it will magically arrive later as we sit on the produce shelf. Strawberries do not ripen once they are picked.
The best time to plant these robust rubies is in late summer or Spring. There,under the rays of a shining Son, some sandy soil, a vigorous plant will grow. To make sure our lives are weed-free, place a fiber mat underneath each plant to cushion the tender fruit as it grows along the ground. As with the strawberry, we are prone to mildew and fungus when we do not pay attention to where we are spreading and in what kind of environment. Staying in full sun and off the slippery ground is a sure cure for that.
As our graduates bloom and “runner off” to college to create new lives, practicing the enduring traits of our love berry of perseverance, determination, and success, let us be reminded of this sweet fruit and the lessons that she brings to us in her growth, cultivation, and harvesting.
Rotating our crops of interests, searching out doggedly for opportunities to grow, and making sure we have a cushion when we flourish in the wrong places, and to keep out the weeds of distraction in our lives.