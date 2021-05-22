I recently repaired a lighting issue in my bedroom and it feels like a whole new room.
Simply correcting a problem with a couple of lamps completely changed the way that I saw the room. Shedding light on forgotten facets gave me a new perspective on the space, as though the room had been redecorated.
It made me think about just how important light is to us. As I started this column, I was thinking about the lengthening of the days as we head into summer and checked on the date of the longest day of the year.
You could have knocked me over with a feather when I realized that the very day that is the deadline for getting this diatribe turned in just happened to be the longest day of the year, May 20th.
How ironic is it that the day I sat down to write about the importance of light turned out to be the day with the most light of the year?
Have you ever noticed how we are drawn to the light, even when we don’t realize it is happening?
“The light at the end of the tunnel” symbolizes the assurance that even the darkest of circumstances will eventually end.
“Go towards the light” is used to encourage someone on the verge of passage to the other side to seek the light that holds the promise of peace.
“This little light of mine” reminds us that we all have the ability to shine with goodness and brilliance.
Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.” His hope was to share an analogy of the need for love over hate, like light over dark.
Light is the ultimate symbol of all that is good and right and beautiful in the world. This is mostly true because light is the thing that allows us to see what is good and right and brilliant in the world.
When we “shed light on a situation” we are seeking to bring clarity and wisdom by revealing things unseen.
When I was in college, there was a group of us who liked to go spelunking, you know, caving. Yep, we would gear up and plan for mud and muck and rugged terrain, all in the name of going deep into the earth, far away from the light of the outside world.
There is something very peaceful about complete darkness, isn’t there? My first experience of that was when I was young and my family took a trip to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. The cave is considered the longest known cave system in the world and is a national park with tours of all types by which to experience the vast cavern.
My sister and I got to join a kids tour that took us into the cave without our parents. We were each given a headlamp to light our way as we explored the cave and, at one point on the tour, the guide invited us to all sit down and turn off our lamps and listen.
There is nothing like the sound and feeling of total darkness in a cave. The air is cool and the silence is deafening, but for the distant drip of water or skitter of a bat. You begin to forget how to focus your eyes and you can practically feel the darkness resting on your skin.
It made a real impression on me to feel the complete vulnerability of total darkness with no parent to reach out to. I wasn’t exactly afraid, but I had never experienced anything at all like it. That sense of vulnerability makes us uncomfortable, ill at ease.
I’ve not been in a cave for a very long time, but I can still remember how it felt to be consumed by darkness on those few visits throughout my youth.
Emergence from that world, finding the literal light at the end of the tunnel, was like seeing the world for the first time. The way the light plays on the leaves, the riot of colors and textures; it all became so much more exciting after experiencing the pure elimination of it all.
We crave light, and we are not the only ones. Have you ever watched the way a sunflower will follow the sun as it makes its way across the sky? Like an obsessed lover who cannot bear to pull their gaze from the object of their desire, the sunflower turns its face to keep the sun full upon it.
In the early morning, as the sun rises and the earth awakens, the birds begin to chirp and twitter, and the bees and other bugs emerge to take flight.
Light is the thing that fuels the world in every way. Without light we would have no life, at least not one worth living.
Now that the longest day has come and gone, the light will begin to lessen now and the days will get shorter as we head towards the cold and darkness of winter. Relish the opportunity to bask in the glow while we can, enjoying every last second of each day.
Darkness has its place, mind you, but it is the light that makes life worth living. Seek the light and find what is good. Be the light and create what is good. No matter how powerful the dark may seem, let there be light!