If you grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons, you probably grew up watching the “Schoolhouse Rocks!” series of educational cartoons about everything from math to science to grammar and history.
The idea was birthed by David McCall, an advertising executive at McCaffrey & McCall. McCall noticed that his son was struggling with multiplication tables and yet could remember all the lyrics to the songs of the Rolling Stones, so he decided to hire a professional musician, Bob Dorough, to write a catchy tune about the concept. Illustrator Tom Yohe heard the song and created visuals to go along with it, which then caught the attention of ABC executives, and a cartoon series was born.
I loved these cartoon tunes as a child and to this day, many of the lessons stick in my head in the form of the song that was created for each one.
How would we remember that “and, or, and but” are called conjunctions without the “Conjunction Junction” song? And, while you may not remember all of the history and production process that goes into the making of electricity, you probably always sing it in in two words in your mind, set to the repetitive tune of “Electricity, Electricity”, when considering our need for the stuff.
American children from 1973 through 1984, with some additions as late as 2009, learned so many basic concepts from this series, but I think my favorites were the “America Rocks” cartoons that were produced in 1975 and ‘76 to commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of the founding of our country.
You can’t help but feel a sense of excitement for the history of our great country when it is told with a toe-tapping tune and flashy and colorful graphics.
I have to admit that when I think of the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence I don’t hear it in the somber and staid voice in which it was surely originally read, but instead I hear it in the harmonic collection of voices intended to represent the veritable chorus of people included in its words.
“We the People ..., in Order to form a more perfect Union,
Establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility,
Provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and
Secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,
Do ordain and establish this Constitution
For the United States of America.”
It sounds so joyful and hopeful when set to song, and I can’t help but feel a thrill for the pure intentions of the men who wrote it when I hear it in this version.
When I watch the anger and vitriol that some are throwing about these days, I can’t help but think that we could all use a Saturday morning in front of the television, in our PJs with a bowl of cereal, to remind us that we are all in this together and that this is a pretty darned wonderful concept, when you think about it.
While we might have a hard time mustering a joyous rendition of “Kumbaya” right now (though I think we ultimately should) perhaps we can at least come together with a rousing sing-along of the Schoolhouse Rock! Preamble.
Maybe watching “The Great American Melting Pot” could remind us that it has taken people from all different perspectives to build this country and that we all have something different to bring to the table.
Perhaps a viewing of “Three Ring Government” could shed a lighthearted perspective on the sometimes circus that is our three branches of government.
Or maybe remembering “Bill” sitting on the steps of Capitol Hill could remind us of the patience it takes to let the wheels of our democracy do their job.
I know that this feels like a bit of a Pollyanna perspective, we do have plenty to be frustrated with, but I truly believe that a collective deep breath and a little harmonious thinking could be just what we need right now.
Earlier this week, Severo Avila very eloquently wrote about his love for our community and his knowledge that one thing you can count on in Rome is that “... most folks around here are sensible and reasonable and care about their neighbors.”
I loved this column so much. I agree with him wholeheartedly and know that the people I know and love in this town are capable of extending that caring perspective far beyond the confines of our home in Rome.
If we can remember the basic principles on which our country was founded we can get back to what we all should be working towards. And perhaps, if we can set it to song, we can practice it more easily and joyfully rather than in the spirit of the angry diatribes that have been filling our airwaves of late.
A lot of money has been made from clogging our minds with words that are intended to divide us, and it is high time that we stand up and shut that down.
We the people of these United States know that we can accomplish great things when we work together, because we have seen it proven over and over and over again.
This weekend, gather the family around the computer or the television, pull out the cereal and milk, and visit YouTube to pull up these wonderful cartoons about the making of our country. I can think of no better way to head into another inauguration event in the long history of our democracy.
Then let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work, together, to hold our leaders accountable to the principles that we hold dear, even when those might look different for each of us. Somebody ought to write a song about that.