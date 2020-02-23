This was one of my favorite things to hear my parents say when I was growing up. For all of its simplicity, going for a ride really was one of my favorite things for our family to do and many of our best family stories come from these adventures. I’ve recently noticed how rarely rides happen in my adult life, and it’s high time that I change that.
I believe that I’ve mentioned before that my dad drove an army green, white-roofed, three-door, “3-in-the-tree” Chevy Suburban for most of my childhood. This industrious vehicle had many uses in our family. It carried beekeeping stuff, hunting stuff, dog-breeding stuff and many other “stuffs”. But most enjoyably, it carried our family on many a ride through the country.
I grew up in the suburbs of Atlanta, but my parents both grew up in more rural environs — Dad in the Stone Mountain area, Mom in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia. I think they enjoyed getting out of the hustle and bustle of the thriving metropolis of Tucker and showing us how they grew up, in contrast. We were happy for the escape, too, and that model is probably what made Rome so appealing to me when I got out into the world.
We had legitimate excuses to get to the country. Our dear friends the Sims lived in Hiawassee, and our Aunt Carolyn, Uncle Johnny and Maw Maw lived out in Rockdale County, where the popular TV show “Dukes of Hazzard” was filmed. Riding to both of their homes was always a bit of an excursion, but we also liked to pile into the Suburban just for the sake of getting out and seeing the countryside.
Mom would often pack a picnic, but maybe not, and she and Dad would set us up in the way back with blankets on the floor so we had plenty of room to get comfortable and entertain ourselves. We were also issued a couple of those folding metal lawn chairs with the scratchy polyester webbing so we could sit up and watch the scenery.
This was before the days of child car seats and mandatory seat belts. How on earth we didn’t end up dead is a mystery. I can remember much rocking and toppling in those chairs. Dad tended to opt for detours on gullied dirt roads to nowhere, which happened to be our favorite place to end up. More than once we found ourselves stuck in the mud in the middle of nowhere and surprisingly happy about it.
Jennifer and I were relegated to the way back because most of the time we would add in an aunt and an uncle or a grandparent or two for the trip, and they had the back seat reserved. I cannot tell you how much laughter and storytelling occurred within the windowed walls of that vehicle.
We are a family of jokesters and I am thankful that I learned how to laugh easily and often while confined to such fellowship with my family. I’m sure there were times that it felt claustrophobic, but I really just remember the laughs.
Any excuse would get us on the road, but there were also plenty of times when there was no good reason at all.
Sometimes we were intent on finding a blackberry patch. These outings involved long sleeves and pants bound with rubber bands to ward off the bugs and briars, though the chiggers nearly always managed to find purchase. We were usually glad for the spoils and quickly forgot the heatstroke and itchy bites when Mom brought the cobblers and pies and jams to the table. But, even such a goal took us to unknown territory. We usually just drove till we spotted a good patch.
Other times we headed out to find the snow that may have passed over the city to land farther to the north. There was nothing more thrilling for my sister and me than finally catching sight of the white dusting that got deeper and prettier the farther we drove. We’d find a spot to stop and play until we were cold and wet. Then we’d pile back in the truck, strip off our wet layers and crank the heat for the sunset journey home.
If there was no time to pack the picnic, we’d seek out some roadside barbeque or burgers. Sometimes it was fast food, but it was often some homegrown spot that was an adventure all in itself. You never knew what you were going to get, but it usually ended up generating a story, either good or bad.
Is it just me, or have the days of carefree meandering been lost to the goals and agendas of a more productive life? I could blame it on adulthood, but there were more adults than kids involved in the planning of our trips.
As my daughter was growing up, most of our adventures ended in a soccer game or a basketball tournament and rarely led to nowhere. I’m sad for that, as I reflect on it. Once, while visiting Virginia, we let her drive on a photo excursion and our lack of knowledge of where we were headed was very unnerving for her. How had I managed to fail to teach her the joys of a lack of destination?
Now that I’m an empty nester, I tend to fill my days with various tasks and obligations and rarely think of taking myself and whoever might want to tag along on an adventure. I’ve never been a motorcycle gal, probably never will be, but I’m envious of my friends who use that excuse to hit the road. There’s a lot to be said for meandering, and I intend to add a little more of it to my life. Of course, with all the rain of late, I might need to consider a canoe instead of a car. But, that kind of adventure is a whole other story.