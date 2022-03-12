As you read this, I hope that snowflakes are falling outside your window. There is a possibility in the forecast and I hope it has come true.
I am so excited for the possibility that I have decided to take matters into my own hands and travel to the advantage of the greater chance of snow at my parents’ home in Virginia. Hansel and Gretel may not agree, but I think the chance to get to a sure bet of snow is very much worth the 5 hour or more drive.
I know, most people think I am crazy for how much I love the cold weather and especially snow, but I just do. I’ve said it a million times, but we need a true winter to keep the natural world on track. Honeybees rely on that pseudo-hibernation to avoid running out of food between seasons, and if you hate fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and other pesky bugs in the summertime, you better hope for some good old-fashioned cold throughout the winter.
Most people I know were so happily spoiled by the recent warm snap, but it was really out of the norm for what ought to be happening right now. We took advantage of the opportunity to get a jumpstart on tending to our bee hives, but I would rather have had March come in like the lion for which it is fabled.
When I was growing up through the 1970s in the suburbs north of Atlanta, we had our share of snow and ice several times each winter. We always got excited, no matter how bad it got.
Dad put a wood-burning stove in our basement den and in the cold months you could stand at the top of the stairs and feel the heat move your hair just like a breeze, it rose with such force. If the power went out we knew we were going to be OK, and it often did under the weight of those crazy ice storms.
I always knew if the weather was an issue in the mornings, because Mom would have the radio in the kitchen tuned to an AM news channel for the latest updates. We would listen to Kenny Rogers, Peaches & Herb and other pop country and easy listening classics in between news breaks filling us in on closures and concerns.
I will forever remember the feeling of the frigid, damp air hitting me in the face as I opened the kitchen door onto the carport on a good snow day. Is there anything more refreshing or exciting? The minute you felt it kiss your cheeks you knew that you were in for fun.
We loved the snow so much that, if the predicted storm had disappointed in our neck of the woods, we would pile into Dad’s 4-wheel drive Chevy Suburban and hit the road for points north, wherever we had heard there was better coverage.
Sometimes, if the snow doesn’t come to you, you have to go to the snow, and I have always believed that such proactive response is the secret to any form of success.
This philosophy has held true throughout our lives. Once Mom and Dad moved to Virginia, we have always hoped for snow on our winter visits, especially at Christmas.
Sitting in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, as they do, means that if you don’t see snow in the valley, just head for the hills, because if there was even the slightest chance of snow, it likely hit the higher elevations.
Our usual surefire destination is White Top Mountain, a mere hour’s drive from their home. The area came by its name honestly, as there is often a white top visible, even from miles away.
Our opportunities lessened as Mom and Dad got older, but there is nothing we have loved more than to jump in the most weather-ready vehicle we have between us and motor up to the winter wonderland that can be found on the mountain.
If the snow doesn’t come to you, you have to go to the snow.
One reason I feel particularly drawn to Virginia this time around is that we are getting closer and closer to selling Mom and Dad’s home, and it occurred to me that this may be the last chance we have for a home base in the snow.
I will find other ways and means to get myself up there once their home is sold, even though it simply won’t be the same. We were raised to take the bull by the horns and get yourself to the place you need to be, so there is no question that I will be doing whatever it takes to replicate the joy.
I’ve never lived there for more than a week or so at a time, but it has always felt like coming home as long as Mom and Dad have been in Virginia. In the future that feeling will have to come from the broader feeling of the place rather than the specific location.
I believe that my Virginia roots live deep in my soul, and I am reminded every time I hear a good bluegrass tune or a babbling mountain stream, or breathe in that specific smell of the Blue Ridge landscape.
The twang of bluegrass music can send chills up my spine and create an ache in my belly that is downright primal. There is no logic to it, and I guess the same can be said for my love of snow.
This weekend, the clocks will spring forward and the warmer weather is not far behind, but for now I am going to enjoy this last ditch connection to the bone-deep chill of a good winter snow in the place that warms my soul.
I’ll be sure to take pictures so that I can share the beauty with friends and hold those memories in my heart as time moves on. Because who knows when the chance will come again?