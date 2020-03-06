As my memory recalls, small boys don’t like girls. And I was no different than other boys back then. I think I will call this one my first hug. The way it came about is not what you would think.
I had an older sister who had what I called big-girls friends. Now, back then there was not much to do in the way of entertainment. There was not enough money around so you could not go to a movie.
My mother was from the old school where you had to make your own entertainment. There were stories that was handed down though the generations. Most of them were ghost-related. My mother could tell you ghost stories that would make the hair stand up on your neck and goose bumps run up and down your spine.
This was a warm night when my sister had some of her friends over at the house. They got my mother to tell a ghost story. We all went out on the porch. Mother sat in a rocker chair and we all gathered around her. One of the girls, that I will call Lou, sat on the steps. My mother started to tell one about a house where a ghost haunted the hallway. When you walk though the hallway, this ghost would reach out and grab your arm.
I had heard this story and knew what was coming. I eased though the door and into the house. I went out the back door and ran to the side of the house and crawled under the floor. As quiet as I could, I crawled to where the steps were and Lou sat. I could see her leg on the step.
The story my mother was telling held them spellbound. I listened and when my mother said the ghost reached out and touched the person walking down the hall, that was my cue. I reached up between the steps, grabbed Lou’s leg and shook it real hard. Then I scooted back from under the porch.
Lou let out a yell that could be heard for a block. I got back out onto the porch without anyone knowing that I had left. Lou was standing beside my mother, shaking all over. It took a few minutes for her to quiet down enough to tell my mother what had happened.
“Lonie, get the flashlight and bring it to me,” my mother said. I got the light, knowing that she would not find anything under the house. Satisfied that there was nothing there to hurt them, the girls went home. I knew if my mother found out what had happened, this old boy had had it.
I went into the kitchen and got me something to eat. She came in and sat down across the table from me. I knew she knew it was me, but I was not going to say anything. Then I made a mistake and said, “I bet it was that old ghost that grabbed Lou.”
She looked at me and I knew that I might as well admit it. “You ought to be ashamed, doing what you did to Lou. Tomorrow you will go and tell her you are sorry. After that, you and I will talk some more,” she said. “Yes ma’am,” I said. There was no sleep that night. I knew that facing Lou would not be as hard as the talk with my mother.
The next morning there was very little conversation coming my way. My sister had scolded me for scaring her friend. When we got to Lou’s, I had to stay on the front porch while my mother and sister went inside to talk to her. I was finally called inside to face her.
Lou was standing in the center of the room and my mother motioned for me to go over to her. I can’t remember anything in my life that was harder than facing her. I slowly walked over with my head bowed. I know now that this little boy’s heart was broken for what he had done. With tears in my eyes, I managed to mumble “I am sorry for scaring you”
I will never forget. She put her hands on my shoulders and said, “I ought to be mad at you nut I am not.” Then she bent down and hugged me. I stood still, for I could not believe that a girl was hugging me. I will have to admit that, even back then, a hug felt good.
We left Lou’s house and started back home. I knew if it got out that a girl had hugged me, all my friends would be kidding me. But I also learned that day that a hug is not a bad thing to have.
I was never a mean person and never intended to hurt anyone. I was very mischievous and now realize that what was fun to me may not have been funny to someone else. This incident may have backfired on me, but it showed me that a good hug is heartwarming.