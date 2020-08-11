Please forgive the melodrama of the title. However, I can’t come up with a better word to describe my efforts to cope with Covid America in August, 2020.
I have been silent with this column for quite a while now. I couldn’t find enough to say that did not seem trite, furious, or merely futile. As the Covid-spike-that-never-had-to-happen gained momentum, I was appalled to watch the irresponsibility of so many who threw caution, masks, and social distancing to the winds in order to party or to otherwise pretend that “normal” had returned. What were they thinking? To whom were they listening to get the idea that restrictions just didn’t apply to them?
Sure, we were all tired of the isolation and the anxiety of trying to stay safe. I certainly miss the sense of being free to casually visit friends, to hug or shake hands, to eat in a restaurant. In the Batchelor family, we drastically changed plans for a wedding, worried over a job layoff, and I cancelled a summer pilgrimage to my favorite retreat. Yet all of these become self-pitying, privileged whines in the face of millions who got sick, of thousands who grieved the death of loved ones, of more millions who lost jobs and businesses, and of countless others whose stress levels are off the scale from working, caring for kids, and trying to be a home school teacher all at once
With the publicly-videoed murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, my anger spiked along with that of millions of my fellow citizens. The entrenched racial prejudice that poisons the souls of individuals, and of a nation that denies its existence, was now on full display. The massive and widespread demonstrations and demands for change were hopeful spin-offs of the tragedies.
Then came the violence. Virtually no protest leader encouraged or justified the violence. Although the overwhelming majority of the protestors were peaceful, that reality made less impact on the evening news than did the violence. And the violence offered a perfect excuse for law and order politicians and pundits to incite their own violence in response.
The obvious need to restore order mixed with the racially-charged tensions already in play after the murders created a perfect storm — and a perfect opportunity to distract from the issues being peacefully protested. We saw, for example, in Washington D.C. the National Guard using tear gas to disperse a peaceful protest, enabling a bogus walk to a church with “a Bible” held aloft for a photo op. The fear-filled, angry partisans demanding order (it’s not so much about law, you understand) loved the phony theater.
Rome and Romans made me proud. We had multiple marches, but no violence. We had black and white make public their support for racial justice. We had churches and pastors speaking openly about racism and our history of injustice in ways that had not happened previously. We were able to raise concerns about police policy and procedures and yet minimize unfair criticism of the very officers upon whom we rely to protect and serve our community.
Once again I was glad to be part of One Community United as that interracial group added their voices to many others calling for a renewed commitment to justice and respect between the races.
To this point my thoughts to seek exile had lessened. Then came the great mask debate and I have struggled ever since to control my dismay and to try and figure out how to live with this reality. By May and June we were all trying to “open the economy”, lessen the sense of confinement and the constant caution. The medical experts urged masks but the push back exploded! I have seen in various media truly outrageous defenses offered for not wearing a mask. Some were laughable, most were clearly self-serving, far too many were simply callous. All divide us and undermine trust and a sense of community.
With that newly-defined flash point of division, my sense of being a stranger in a strange land looms out of control. My trust for strangers, casual acquaintances, and even some friends is undermined. How am I to be in any enclosed space (restaurant, church, movie, office) when I have no earthly idea who the non-maskers have been with or how cautious they have been?
Though this writing clearly has an element of arguing the mask issue, I would hope it to be more of a “report from the other side”. However one may spin the reasoning for not wearing a mask, what I experience is virtually “in your face” politically-motivated defiance. The warnings by experts and even the pleas of politicians who won’t require masks obviously fall on many deaf ears and closed minds.
The metaphor of exile especially beckons me because conversations with some who are wiser and calmer than I have shown me that bitterness and anger are corroding my own soul. Reasoning has little impact with those who have so deeply positioned themselves to fight whatever fearsome enemies they envision. Perhaps if they can control so little in their life, they can at least control whether they put a piece of cloth over their face.
For myself, I must return over and over to the teachings of the New Testament about dealing with controversy and about first dealing with one’s own attitudes and behaviors. Jesus offers no permission to his followers to return evil for evil, anger for anger — but those teachings are hard to follow!
I need to pull back. My professional experience reminds me that anger is always an element of grief. There is so much to grieve right now! I won’t promise to stop making my own stand, but I must find ways to revive joy and gratitude as the dominant focus of my heart and my soul. Exile ...