Earlier this month, Donnie Franks died, one day shy of his 76th birthday. Outside of Floyd and Polk County, Georgia, most may never know his name. But for those of us who were privileged to be a friend of this wonderful man, we are better people because of the way he lived and poured into us.
Many of us knew Donnie because he worked on our cars. Donnie Franks loved cars. He loved to drive them, work on them and teach others to work on them. He knew most everything there was to know about cars.
It was a car that acquainted me with Donnie. I was new to Rome. I needed a mechanic. A mutual friend told me to call him. After a few visits to his backyard shop, I told him my first car was a 1966 Chevy II Nova. His reply? “I knew there was something I liked about you!”
That’s when our friendship began.
Donnie loved people and he loved helping people. Donnie had an incredible heart. He was literally one of the best men I’ve ever known. He was a man’s man. He had a great handshake and would look you in the eyes. He was a man of his word.
Donnie was one of a dying breed in our world. I think Donnie knew that, and I believe that is one of the reasons he lived as he did, investing in so many of us. He poured into us, challenged us to think for ourselves and challenged us to do what we can to make a difference with those around us in the ways he made a difference in our lives.
Following my grandfather’s passing, Donnie became someone I looked to in a greater way for wisdom and advice, like an adopted grandfather.
Sure, Donnie taught me how to work on my car (which is a small miracle in itself!) but there was so much more. He talked to me about being a good husband and daddy, and he talked to me about helping others in our community. He expected me to do those things. He didn’t have to come out and say it, but it was just understood that he was passing things along, so we would keep them going.
I miss Donnie in a great way. But, man, am I grateful for the 20 years I knew him. If you asked me what kind of man I want to be…I’d like to be a lot like Donnie Franks. He knew Jesus, loved his wife and his family. He was good to his neighbor, and he did what he could with the life he lived.
Almost every time I would leave his shop or come to the end of a conversation with Donnie on the phone, he would always offer these words of encouragement, “Boy, you just keep doing all the good you are doing.”
That’s my plan. Because that’s one of the things Donnie expected of me.
Joey Haynes is a follower of Jesus, married way out of his league, has two of the coolest children in the universe and is blessed to work with an amazing community of believers known as The Church at Rome.