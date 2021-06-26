Kindness is something that we are all capable of giving. The April 17 column I wrote about Laura Adams sparked readers to think about and to look around at the people in their circle who are kind and helpful.
People who are giving of themselves to our community with no expectations of payback or applause are plentiful. I have been moved by many in our neighborhood who make others grateful and thankful to be a part of the human race.
Several of you made suggestions of others who are giving of their best self. I would love to share those unselfish individuals like Daniel, Jackie, Jessie and Cheryl in this short column, but there is not enough space for such. Laura was chosen to highlight because she is not in my circle. She does not attend the same church that I do, she is not of my race, she is not in my age group. She does not live in my neighborhood. I could go on with all of our differences.
Many times, we only extend a hand or have a kind word for those with whom we can identify as being like us. The suggestions of people given to me were definitely people who fit in the category that Laura falls into, and I thank you for taking a look around out of your circle. All of us can lift someone up with words of kindness about their caring and giving nature.
I suggest that each of us take a look out of our social club circle, church circle, neighborhood circle, and family circle and let some kind soul know that we see them and their unselfish deeds.
What a wonderful community this would be — as we come out of this place of isolation, race hatred, the “me, myself, and I” mentality in which we have found ourselves for some years now — if we would lift someone up who is not in our group. Hopefully, the attack of COVID-19 has given us opportunity to take an introspective look at ourselves and those in our circle. Prayerfully isolation has brought about a positive change in us all as we look forward to coming out of this place.
As we come out, most are saying “I am ready to return to normal.” Let us all be realistic about that return. Nothing and none of us will ever be the same again.
We do know that over a half a million families have been changed forever. Many of us will never think the same thoughts again. Our families will never be the same. The operation of our church and church services will not be the same. Our attitude about house guests will never be the same. Our travels will never be the same. Our mental and emotional guards will always be up and on the job, alerting us to possible danger.
John Donne reminded us some years ago in his poem “No Man is An Island” that, because we are from the same whole, anything that affects one of us will eventually affect all of us. We can sit and laugh as clods are being washed off into the sea in California, or other places close to the seas. However, eventually we will all be affected. No one person can thrive in isolation.
Donne goes on to write “Any man’s death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind, And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.”
As we take this time to breathe, looking around at the pain and suffering of others will bring about changes in us. Our walk and talk will be different on the other side. In making life decisions I often think of the poem written by Robert Frost titled “The Road Not Taken,” in which he describes a traveler walking in the woods and coming upon a fork in the road.
He had a hard time deciding which road to take. He said that he peered as far down one road as his eyes could see but, because of the curves and growth, he could only see so far. Many of us try to see our destiny from where we stand, but that is not possible. One of the roads was grown up with underbrush, which made him think that very few people had traveled that road. Since he was traveling, just as we are, he had to choose.
We too have come upon a place where two roads diverge, and we must decide which one to take. Which one we choose will determine the quality of the rest of our lives as well as those around us. One road may lead to joyfulness or unhappiness.
The traveler in the poem finally decided to take the one less traveled, and he said later that his choice has made all of the difference in his life.
So each one of us is at diverging roads and must make a choice which will make all the difference in this life — and beyond the sun.