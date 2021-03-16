Have you ever been stressed completely out? Before you read this article, revisit one of those times just for a few seconds and think about the sensations you felt.
Did you have difficulty shutting off your mind or have problems sleeping? Did your hands shake or did you sweat more? Were you “manic” or did you feel paralyzed? Were you anxious, irritable, and snappy with those around you? Did you eat more or eat less?
Now, take all those stressed out feelings and pretend you are 6, then 10, then a teen. Ouch.
Stress of course is a necessary part of our, and of our children’s, lives. There is good stress (e.g. studying for that test) and bad stress (e.g. a car accident). For everyday stress, the reactions we feel aren’t so bad and affect us very little. However, just like candy, too much stress can make us sick.
We don’t often think of children as experiencing stress or of the effect it has on them because, after all, they are children. Children have fun. Children bounce back. Some folks are surprised that children feel stress at all!
But if we think of things which cause stress in our own adult lives — succeeding at work, concern about what others think of us, completing tasks on time, meeting the needs of others, having successful relationships — we see that children face these same issues as well.
In fact, they are probably exposed to more stressful situations than you and I because there are all sorts of new things in their everyday lives. They must go to school, learn new subjects every day, are expected to make good grades and have friends, feel pressure to be popular and fit in, must perform well at sports or hobbies and do all this while they help parents, get along with siblings, etc. They are constantly facing new and often difficult situations and are usually expected to be even-keeled and well-behaved as they do so.
Children’s bodies and minds experience stressful events just as our bodies and minds experience them. Depending on their age and maturity, they may not have the skills they need to navigate through the stress.
Walter B. Cannon was a psychologist who first used the expression “fight or flight,” what happens to most of us as our bodies prepare to meet perceived dangers. Adrenalin increases, muscles tighten, breathing quickens, digestion slows, pupils dilate, and our heart rate speeds up. We may have a burst of energy. If we solve our problem, our body returns to a resting state. If we do not, our fight or flight reaction can continue and worsen.
Stressful events that happen only occasionally are readily handled but if we are constantly in stressful situations, this is hard on our bodies (and our minds). Eventually, we are exhausted, have emotional/relationship issues, and even have our health negatively affected.
For those exposed to abusive or traumatic events — especially on a consistent basis — this reaction can be quite severe and really interfere with how we process “normal” and “day-to-day” activities. It can become difficult to do even easy tasks.
Now, I’m not proposing that we shield children from all stress. This is not realistic or even healthy. However, as parents and caregivers, it is important that we understand that stress impacts their bodies and emotions and behaviors, just as it does ours. It is vital that we use those stressful times as opportunities to teach good stress management.
1) It is important that we minimize the inappropriate stress in their lives. For example, children should not have to deal with violent and abusive situations. Preschool children shouldn’t have to hear conversations about someone’s marriage troubles or how Aunt Lou is dying so tragically, or even have to watch violence on TV.
2) Prepare your child for events that can cause stress. Starting school, birth of a new sibling, divorce, death, moving, and financial problems in the home are parts of life. Explain in your child’s language what is happening and the changes this will bring (be careful here not to let your child move into the role of counselor or friend; you are talking to help them cope).
3) Teach children the signs of stress (e.g. sweaty palms, clenching fists) and talk about the emotions that stress can create. Encourage your child to come to you when he feels these things and to think about the cause of his stress. Encourage her to come up with solutions, either alone or with you. And, if this is not possible, to think about ways to adapt or move through. Keep your lines of communication open by listening to your child when she comes to you. (Ahem, this is not lecturing, chiding, or giving advise). Finally, acknowledge the feelings your child is experiencing (e.g. “I know you feel sad that you lost the game even though you did your best” rather than “Don’t feel sad—it’s just a game.”).
4) Model stress reduction for your child. Use deep breathing as a calming technique, practice some yoga, exercise, eat right, get sleep, meditate, read a book and talk to others about what is happening. We have some wonderful resources right here in our community that can teach some of these great skills. You don’t have to be an expert or even good at these techniques. Just practicing sitting and breathing is a form of meditation and its effects can be soothing and powerful.
Stress is a part of our lives — even more than normal these last few years. By taking care of ourselves and helping our children learn good ways to deal with stress, we will make it through. We are, after all, resilient.