Years ago, when I was in the classroom, we always dedicated a couple of weeks to the study of etymology. At that time, we were told that it took 50 or more years for a new word to enter the dictionary. That is not the case any more.
Knowledge is growing faster than our minds can contain it. Two or three thousand words have entered the Oxford Dictionary over the last couple of years. These words are not all new words; many are old words with new meanings.
My husband is a funny guy who says the he is just not going to try. He still believes that when he goes to the bank window the teller should know him. He does not feel that he needs to show her anything except his face. He dislikes taking the time to read a menu. “Reading the menu is a waste of time when I know what I want,” he says.
Many times, I just let him do it his way. The other day we went to a new breakfast place. He looked at the menu for a second, and I knew exactly what he was going to do. He was going to order from his head, stomach and heart. The waitress returned to take his order. He said “I want grits, toast and butter, country ham, two eggs over light and a large glass of sweet tea.”
Sometimes a waitress will try to help him out by saying “Sir, you may want to order No. 1” or “You may want to order the platter with a side of grits.” Otherwise, she would have to charge him for each item.
That day, the waitress brought the bill and put it in front of him (and he pointed to me, telling her that I was going to pay). After glancing at the bill for couple of seconds, all he said was, “We will eat breakfast out only once a month at this price.”
I did not find that to be a teachable moment so I said “Yes, I guess you are right.” I did not tell him why our breakfast cost almost $40. Some days in this fast-moving society one must let others move at their own pace.
I always share little tidbits with my daughter and she laughs him in the ground, and he just lets us laugh. The other day we both wanted some tacos so he pulled in the parking lot, but he seemed to hesitate to get in the drive-thru line. I asked him why was he not getting in the proper lane.
He said “Just give me time. I am getting over. I know what I am going to have what about you?”
I said “The usual. The beef burrito supreme, hold the beans.”
He called in the order through the speaker and said that he wanted 4 hard shell taco supremes.
I asked “Is that what you usually order?”
He said, “Yes”.
I could not recall that his order was always hard-shell taco supreme, but he was on a roll so I left him alone.
The lady asked “Do you want something to drink?
He answered, “No, I do not want anything to drink”. He spoke to her as if he was angry at her for asking.
She said “All right, drive around to the first window, sir.”
He drove around and paid the cashier and moved to the second window to pick up our order. After which, he parked so that we could eat our food in the parking lot since we were not ready to dine out. The dining room was open, however. We opened up our food and began eating after he blessed the food. By now he is not pouting at me for asking him too many questions. He said “I am going inside and purchase us something to drink.”
I said “OK, good idea.”
When he returned to the car, he said, ”You are not going to believe what happened to me in there.”
“What happened?” I asked having no idea what so ever what he had experienced inside.
He said, ”From now on whenever I pass by this place, I am going to bow my head in shame.”
He said, “Listen to this. When I went inside, I saw all kinds of little funny machines, so I spotted a young man who looked like a worker said ‘I want to buy a drink.’ The young man looked at me and said ‘Sir, go over to the kiosk and order your drink’ and walked away.
“I continued to stand there in the middle of the floor and said ‘kiosk,’ holding my hard-earned money in my hand and ready to pay the only way that I knew. (He never helps me check-in at the airport). I looked around and repeated the word ‘kiosk’ as I stood frozen in the middle of the floor.
“I heard a lady’s voice coming from behind me. She said, ‘Come here, honey.’ She could tell that I felt like Rip Van Winkle. ‘Come here and take this cup and go to that machine over there and get your drink. I understand.’”
We finished our meal and left. He says that he wants to go inside one day just to thank her for rescuing him. Each time we pass by the place, I ask him does he want to go inside to thank the understanding lady? He says, “No, because I may have to use the kiosk to find her.”
Some of us will be left behind at the rate knowledge is increasing unless we decide to accept the challenge and change.