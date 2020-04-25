While it appears as if the COVID-19 public health emergency MAY have peaked in Georgia, it seems to me like we’ve got to continue efforts to test and trace. The one thing that does legitimately concern me about this coronavirus is the apparent ease of transmission from people who are asymptomatic.
When I am out walking the trails in Rome and I see, or hear, someone cough or sneeze, I can walk to the other side of the trail to get out of the wake of that sneeze or cough just in case.
But what if I happen to be walking in the wake of someone who may be breathing hard and spewing COVID-19 droplets into the air?
I am NOT writing this to scare anyone. I go out and walk every day. I don’t plan to stop. I will confess to you that I probably ought to wear a protective mask more than I do, but I just feel so goofy outside on a beautiful afternoon during what is, hopefully, a post-pollen season wearing a mask. I promise that I will try to do better for a while.
But let me get back to the two Ts, testing and tracing.
We really do need to have a better idea as to how many people may yet be carrying this virus who don’t display symptoms. People with underlying conditions are probably more likely to be impacted by those folks than I am.
That raises the question of what do we do with the information after the results of the tests come in. Seems to me the responsible person, if they are not showing any symptoms, would immediately notify family members and start the self-quarantine process.
It is also at this point that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act comes into play. I wouldn’t expect anyone to go out and buy a portable speaker system to shout to the world they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but I think they do have a personal responsibility to let anyone they’ve been in close contact with know.
Remember, we shouldn’t have been in close contact with anyone for the past six weeks or so. But letting others you have been around know is just the right thing to do.
Then there is the other T, contact tracing, which I think has been really lacking throughout the whole battle with the pandemic.
The challenge with tracing is twofold. It starts with the simple fact that any effort to trace contacts accurately will be labor intensive, and departments of health across the country just don’t have the workforce to deal with that.
Second, it requires people to be forthcoming and honest about their own condition and willing to talk about who they’ve been around.
Individual privacy is something we all value so much, but this coronavirus, as contagious as it appears to be, warrants folks being truthful about their condition and who they’ve been in contact with.
Here’s an example, probably extreme under the current circumstances, but reasonable nonetheless. Let’s say I take a cross country flight from Atlanta to Seattle. I’m asymptomatic but have tested positive. It’s a long flight and I’ve gotten up and used the bathroom twice. Maybe I forgot to wash my hands before, and after, I touched the toilet or the sink. Have I just set up the next person who uses the potty for transmission? Does that person then spread it to the person who is sitting next to them? Have I just triggered the deadly second wave?
How do the authorities trace the spread of the coronavirus from that plane? Let’s pretend it is the good old days when flights were full. Imagine 250 using the same bathrooms over the course of a four-hour flight.
Pity the poor flight attendants, who I assume are now charged with disinfecting the bathroom after everybody does their thing! Pity the college intern sitting in the health department office trying to contact all 250 people. It’s a tough task any way you look at it.
Accepting responsibility
I was particularly pleased while calling around to see which restaurants are planning to welcome people back to their dining rooms Monday after the governor decreed they can reopen under some strict guidelines.
I certainly didn’t contact every restaurant in town, but most of those that I did reach indicated they would continue with curbside service for a while and keep the dining rooms closed out of an abundance of caution.
Kudos to each one.
I’m not one to openly criticize the governor and I want my favorites to reopen just as much as the next guy, but I’m not in that big of a hurry.
Besides, it helps me manage my weight.
I will also confess that I believe there is a bit of an issue among some of the restaurant and bar owners with respect to enforcing the social distancing rules. If I owned Doug’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Shop, with special fried bologna sandwiches and really greasy onion rings on the side, it would be mighty difficult to turn customers away saying we have to keep a safe distance between customers. All those empty tables are really barriers, not just empty tables.
At any rate, this too, shall pass.
Hopefully, sooner, rather than later.