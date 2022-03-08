With rising prices and a conflict ranging in Europe I thought this week’s column should be a very serious one. It’s a topic we don’t like to talk about much but it needs to discussed.
Of course I’m talking about KARAOKE.
There are many in this community who enjoy karaoke — the Japanese art of embarrassing one’s self by singing along to recorded music as words scroll by on a screen.
However, like any other art form, there are those who simply don’t realize that they may be doing more harm than good when it comes to entertaining others with their vocal stylings.
I’m certainly no karaoke expert. My singing voice has been likened to the sound of a drowning cat. HOWEVER I’ve been to enough karaoke performances to realize what works and what doesn’t work. This column is about what you SHOULDN’T do at karaoke.
First of all let’s make something perfectly clear. Karaoke at your local bar is NOT your ticket to a million-dollar recording contract. Please stop imagining that your pitchy performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” is your big break into the industry.
Karaoke is for ENTERTAINMENT. It’s not really about great singing. It’s about making people laugh and sing along and have a great time.
Second of all... and this is a key point to remember.... you are NOT Mariah Carey. You are NOT Whitney Houston. You a NOT Chris Stapleton. You are NOT Adele. Those singers are world famous for their vocal abilities because they are supremely gifted. Don’t try to copy them or sound like them. It never ends well. Perform songs within your range.
I’ve compiled a list of songs that for one reason or another you might want to avoid on karaoke night. These songs that, in my years of watching people perform karaoke, seem to kill the mood or bring down the entertainment level for one reason or another.
1. Anything by Celine Dion — Here’s the thing. Celine Dion has a very distinctive voice and her songs are predominantly ballads. She sings big, emotional love songs. That doesn’t carry over well at karaoke night. Please don’t get up there and sing “My Heart Will Go On.” It just looks like you’re trying too hard and it brings down the crowd that just wanted to laugh and drink and have fun.
2. American Pie — Great song. One of my favorites. Don McLean is a lyrical genius. However, the song is just too long for karaoke night. It’s like 9 minutes long. It’s got many verses and while people love the chorus, you lose them by the third verse.
3. Picture by Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow — If you’re in your 30s and 40s you’ve heard this song 14 million times at karaoke night. It’s just what every middle-aged couple sings. It’s completely played out.
4. Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — This is the modern version of “Picture” by Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow. It’s this big emotional ballad. You might think you’re killing it up there but really you’re just bringing down the crowd who just came here to have a few drinks not live vicariously through your impromptu therapy session.
5. Ice, Ice Baby — This song should never have existed. It’s terrible. Please don’t keep reviving it at karaoke night.
6. Sweet Caroline — Love Neil Diamond. Hate this song. It’s so overplayed and overdone. Same goes for “Margaritaville” and “Brown Eyed Girl.”
7. Paradise City by Guns N Roses — Lots of people like this song and know this song but it’s got a long instrumental part in the middle and you’re just standing up there in front of everyone doing nothing and it looks awkward.
8. Any really obscure song no one knows — Even if it’s a great song that you love, singing a song no one knows will inevitably kill the karaoke buzz. No one will be able to sing along and enjoy the song with you.
9. Sad, crying songs — seems like this would be a no brainer but you’d be surprised how many people get up to the mic and their friends are cheering them on everyone’s having fun and then all of a sudden you hear “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton that’s literally about his little boy who died. Or “Angel” by Sarah McLachlan which we all associate with abused pets. Avoid any song that makes people think about death.
Karaoke DOs:
Here are some songs you definitely SHOULD sing at karaoke.
1. Songs people know but forgot about. There are lots of popular songs from years gone by that when people hear it they go “Oh my gosh I forgot about this” and then they sing every word along with you.
2. Anything by the Dixie Chicks, Jo Dee Messina or Shania Twain — You can roll your eyes but when you start singing “Goodbye Earl” or “Who’s Bed Have your Boots Been Under” you’re gonna have 90 percent of the crowd singing along with you...with appropriate attitude.
3. Classic Country — I know it’s not for everybody, but as soon as someone gets up there and does some Johnny Paycheck, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline or George Jones I automatically have more respect for them and I raise my glass in a toast. And then I sing along annoyingly.
4. Elton John, Michael Jackson, Elvis — Almost everything from their discographies are timeless and well known. You can’t go wrong with these three.
The bottom line is that karaoke isn’t “The Voice” or “American Idol.” You’re not there to audition for your big break. It’s about having fun and making a fool of yourself. Don’t take it too seriously and the crowd will show their appreciation.