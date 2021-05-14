Think of Kansas. What do you picture? Is it flat lands, rolling hills, fields of wheat or corn, hot winds in summer, blizzards in winter? Most of you reading this have probably never been there, but I have. As the child of an Air Force officer, it was one of my favorite places I lived in my childhood. Morocco was my first, but Kansas runs a close second.
When my father found out his next assignment would be at Schilling Air Force Base near Salina, Kansas, I wasn’t too thrilled. Where we would be living appeared to be in the middle of nowhere. Salina was a small town, but most towns in Kansas in the mid to late ’50s were small. Before we packed up and moved to the Midwest, we lived at Barksdale AFB near Shreveport, Louisiana.
The landscape in Louisiana was full of trees and green grass. It didn’t get too cold there in the winter and it was hot and sultry in the summer.
The minute we started through Oklahoma on our final trek to our next destination, the landscape took on a decidedly stark reality. Where were all the trees? Why were the roads so cracked and rough? Moreover, where were all the people?
I was beginning to feel just a bit dismayed. Mom was pretty quiet too. My sister was getting tired of being jostled so much, but my baby brother was lulled to sleep by the rough roads. Daddy would say words under his breath that I wasn’t supposed to hear, but did anyway.
The roads in Kansas were a tad better, but not much. They did have lines in the center in most places. Most secondary roads back then were dirt. This was one of the first things I noticed.
I didn’t know the descriptive word for the base and landscape, but it was stark with World War II buildings and a big airfield with planes sitting about. I fell in love with the airfield. Watching planes land and take off was one of my favorite pastimes. I love watching airplanes to this day, decades later.
A lot of military people back in the day lived in mobile homes. We were not an exception. Base housing was not the norm. My father parked our Spartan (a big Air Stream) in a nice lot and we lived there until a whole community of base housing was complete.
It wasn’t long before I fell in love with Kansas. There was something very endearing about it. I made some really good friends quickly. My best friend was a girl named Marga. She was a bit of a ham, kind of like me. When we were in the sixth grade, we sang a little song called “I’m a cute little girl, with a cute little figure” ... and so forth and so on. We had heard it somewhere. Needless to say, our teacher wasn’t as impressed as the class and we were forbidden to sing it. My mother and Marga’s mother forbid us to also.
I attended a junior high school in the seventh grade where we took Art one semester and Home Economics the next. We had to do paintings in Art. I could not paint. What I did was paint a sheet of paper yellow and put a squiggly green line with black dots in the center. I called it “Snake in the Desert.” My art teacher was not impressed, but he later liked a mosaic I created.
Home Economics was a whole different ball game. We learned how to boil water, stew prunes, and melt butter. I already knew how to cook, so this was kind of a joke. Sewing was totally not my thing. I made an apron that my mother saved and laughed at all the time. I didn’t think that was very nice, but my mother taught me to embroider, which was enjoyable.
While living in Kansas, my sister and I learned that going out in a snowstorm was not a good idea. We got lost and if we hadn’t run into the side of a building, we might still be wandering in that whiteout. I learned I could lean against the wind and not fall down. I learned from watching a young boy stick his tongue to a metal pole that tongues really stick to metal poles in sub zero temperatures. I never tried it and thought that boy was dumb like the kid in “A Christmas Story.”
I stood on grassy knolls and thought the ripened wheat looked like a golden ocean with amber waves. I watched thousands of jack rabbit eyes glow in the headlights of my father’s car in the middle of a field during the blackest of nights.
I learned to love Kansas. It was not stark at all. It was just different from what I had known. And different can be beautiful.