I was sitting with my boyfriend at the River Dog Outpost (now Cosmic Dog Outpost, but that’s another story) and my friend Anna was behind the bar. Anna is one of the kindest, happiest, and most warm people I know. She lights up every space she is in, be it real or virtual, and I don’t think anyone can come up with a bad thing to say about her.
A guy walked up and ordered a beer and someone complimented how perfectly she had drawn the draft. She laughed and immediately started to explain her technique and how she wasn’t really good at it but that doing it this certain way made it turn out well.
I started dying laughing, because she reminded me so much of me and a bunch of other women I know.
I called her on it. Explaining how you aren’t good at it because you have figured out a way to do it doesn’t even make any sense, and yet we often do exactly that! We talked about how we need to get better at just saying, “Thank you!” but gosh that is hard for so many of us, because we are constantly convincing ourselves of how we are flawed.
When someone compliments us, we feel that the humble thing to do is to convince them of how they are wrong to think so highly of us. It feels downright cocky to just say thank you because, by not arguing how they are wrong, we must be saying that we think they are right. How rude is that?
Of course, that is sarcasm. It is not rude at all, but we feel weird about basically saying, “Yeah, you’re right. I am pretty good at that.
Have you been keeping up with your daily Wordle games? If you know, you know, and if you don’t, you don’t, but Wordle is the latest game sweeping the electronic world and I am addicted. Apparently, so are a lot of my friends, and I recently had a successful match that was just too good to keep to myself, so I posted about it on Facebook.
The point of the game is that you have six tries to guess the 5-letter word of the day. You start out by guessing, then the game tells you if the letters are in the word or not. If they flip to gray they are not in the word, if they flip to gold they are in the word but in the wrong place, and if they flip to green they are in the correct place. It usually takes me 5 tries to get it but a few days ago I got it on the second try!
I started by guessing the word P-L-A-N-T and it told me that the A, N and T were in the word but in the wrong spots, so I thought of N-A-S-T-Y, and I was right!
It was an exciting moment, and anyone who plays the game understood how fun it was. A friend of mine commented, “Whoa! Look at you! Good job!”
The logical response would have been something like, “Can you believe it?” or “I know, right?” But I immediately went into humbling mode and felt the need to say, “Of course, it’s mostly luck!”
Well, duh! Of course it is luck, but it is also a bit of intelligence. I later had a funny chat about how some people are really bad at the game; if your brain doesn’t work that way, it simply doesn’t, but it is mostly about getting lucky enough to pick the correct configuration.
She very kindly followed with, “It’s nice to have a bit of luck come your way,” and I was reminded — just say thank you, silly.
There was recently a great piece in Fast Company magazine about how to receive compliments. The piece talks about the growing evidence that compliments are really important and that we aren’t giving each other nearly enough. Not only do compliments have the potential to make the receiver feel good, they also make the giver feel good because it creates a sense of camaraderie, a sense of community.
“A compliment should make you feel good, and it should also make the complimenter feel good. If you minimize or completely deny the achievement, then it leads you to associate getting a compliment with negative self-talk, which can ultimately bring down your mood. It also makes the complimenter feel like they have to do more work to make their point understood, which reduces the joy they get from giving the compliment.”
How wonderful is it when someone takes the time to tell you something great that they have noticed about you? It is so hard to simply bask in that moment, to feel the love and to extend a bit of grace and gratitude in reflection, but that is exactly what we ought to do.
We each really are amazing creatures, so why shouldn’t we share the love with each other? Positive reinforcement isn’t just for children and pets, don’t you know.
Receive that compliment, enjoy the kumbaya of the moment, and then just say thank you, silly. Then you can follow up with a compliment in return, or acknowledge others who may have helped you in the achievement — but start by just saying thank you, both aloud and in your heart. I can guarantee that you have earned it, whether you think so or not.