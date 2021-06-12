Across the nation celebrations are being planned for June 19, 2021, because of what the General Orders, No 3 demanded.
IMPORTANT ORDERS BY GEN. GRANGER. THE SLAVES ALL FREE.
HEADQUARTERS DISTRICT OF TEXAS, GALVESTON, Texas, June 19, 1865.
GENERAL ORDERS, No. 3. — The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, “all slaves are free.” This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes, and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts, and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere”.
By command of Maj.-Gen. GRANGER F.W. EMERY, Major, and A.A.G.
Some have called this day a day of jubilation, Freedom Day, Independence Day, a day of emancipation, and some even call it Liberation Day.
In 2019, many were introduced to The Day for the first time when the former president announced that he was taking his rally to Tulsa, Oklahoma. That decision opened a can of ugly worms that are still crawling all over the place and will be crawling for some time yet. Until that time, many who knew about the event leading up to June 19 did not think much about it one way or the other. However, this year, because of the publicity surrounding the 19th of June, many are planning to celebrate with vim and vigor.
I spoke with Bishop Allen and he was excited and decided to celebrate this day by officially opening the privately owned camp on that day. Camp One Sirron will be celebrating Juneteenth — June 19, 2021 — from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 175 Hasty Road NE, Rome, Georgia. Free Admission. Attendees by appointment only due to the CDC regulations. Call Norris K. Allen, 770-547-8369, or email kenney.allen41@gmail.com for appointments. Groups or individuals are welcome. Approximately 30 minutes for touring. Speeches of Civil Rights leaders will be played at the Center Stage at the camp site.
I would like to say to parents to go and take your children to see the thousands of pieces of history. It will change their lives forever. Know that Norris started as a child to change the future of America. I must say personally that I can witness that he has put forth every effort by making personal sacrifices to bring attention to the importance of the African American history nationwide.
On that same day, another celebration will take place in one of the most neglected parts of Rome, but yet it is most historical. I am speaking of East Rome.
At the doorsteps of the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, several groups will be collaborating to call attention to this Day of Liberation: The Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church pastor and leaders, the local branch of the NAACP and Rome Lodge #79 P.H. There are so many ways to celebrate that day and this collaborative group is covering them all — historical information, voting information, health, feasting, fellowshipping, sharing free food and playing games.
This Jubilee celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, on the lawn across from the church at 445 E. 14th St. The organizers will have on display a realistic sized replica of the white horse that Col. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, on that day of freedom. Please do not attempt to ride him even though you will be tempted to do so. His name is FREEDOM.
This Liberation Day will not only be celebrated in Rome/Floyd County but Rah Rah Turner and his team are celebrating Juneteenth in Cedartown at the park.
Barbecuing, which has always been a central part of the celebration, will take front seat on this day of festive fellowshipping. If you know this man you will know that this will be a celebration to write home about. He is a mover and a shaker and believes in making a difference, but he needs your help. The music will be provided by a local DJ and the Connection Blues Band will render music as well.
This event will be an all-day celebration, which means you will be able to stop by all three of these events on that day.
Follow the groups on Facebook or whatever means are being used to get the word out. We are still very good at doing it the old-fashioned way, by word of mouth and telephoning. Let us imagine that we are living back in 1865 and we had to get word to the 250,000 enslaved individuals in their absence who were, all of a sudden with no warning, told that they were free and your responsibility is to notify them of that glorious news. Be creative, as we know our ancestors were, and help get the news out. Use your best method of sharing the good news of the freedom of a people who have been enslaved for over 400 years and need to be free.