Around the table, there was a scattering of retired women and two who had never worked outside the home. Their children are grown and gone but they were growling at the local government.
I asked that if things were so bad living in the small town, why didn’t they pick up and move to a more agreeable place, but “there would just be more of the same.”
I had to agree with the women that adult children should move on, put down roots and fertilize their new communities.
“Otherwise,” said Fran, “they will never learn to depend upon each other if they can run home to Mama when times get tough.”
“Look at Shelby,” referring to a woman whose longest marriage away from home was about four years. “She kept running home to her mother until she married the trucker.” She was referring to Tad, a long-haul trucker who was more gone than at home.
That lasted nearly twenty years.
And so it went around the table, the moaning of small-town life, how easy it was, and forgivable, to be a meddling mother-in-law.
A large part of my life was lived in small towns and they are all alike in their character.
Noel observed there are no secrets in a small town because everybody knows everybody’s business.
She recalled a married couple who for decades lived apart. The wife lived with her daughter, then alone. The husband also lived alone except for the occasional late-night company of a neighbor wife.
“Everybody knew what was going on. It was OK to know about it, just not act like you knew about it.” She added that the community silence was tacit approval.
The oddity of two elderly sisters is recalled by everyone. The sisters, now long gone, attended every funeral or wedding where food was served.
“Oh the nerve!” exclaimed Joy, who remembered ‘the hungry sisters’ as they were called. “They even brought their own Styrofoam food containers.”
I asked if anyone ever called them on their bad manners. Heads shook “no.”
I expected to hear complaints that local kids move away but the women were hip enough to realize that it is the job of the community to attract businesses.
“There are no new jobs here,” Gloria observed “and we are slowly dying.” She recounted three grocery stores, two car dealers, a couple of dry cleaners, clothing stores and other businesses in multiples that closed in her lifetime.
“Why don’t you run for office?” I asked.
Silence.
